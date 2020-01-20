Photographers who are interested in taking their skills to the next level can get a better handle on the technical and creative aspects of digital photography in a Tuesday evening Digital Imaging I class, which starts Jan. 21, at Northwest College in Powell.
Offered 6:30-9:10 p.m., the course focuses on creative digital manipulation of photographic images and provides a working overview of both input and production methods of computerized photography.
Students will use Macintosh computers and Adobe Photoshop Creative Cloud software to learn the technical aspects of digital photography workflow, including F-stop and shutter speed camera settings, plus downloading and archiving digital files. They’ll also learn about editing digital files using Photoshop CC software and how to be proficient in printing and matting their images.
The class covers a variety of input devices, including the digital camera and reflective and transmission scanners, plus computerized retouching and enhancement of traditionally generated prints in black and white and color.
In addition to covering the basics of electronic imaging, the course explores current trends in the photography industry, as well as the issues of ethics in the medium.
The course is taught by Dr. Christine Garceau, an award-winning photographer in the Photographic Communications program. As an associate professor of photography, she’s beginning her eighth year of teaching at NWC.
Garceau holds a doctorate from Michigan Technological University, plus bachelor’s and master’s degrees in photography from Northern Michigan University.
From working as a color printing technician in a one-hour photo shop to freelancing for the Detroit Free Press, she’s experienced the photographer’s world from just about every angle.
While working on assignment for the Associated Press Midwest, Garceau photographed for publications such as U.S. News and World Report, USA Today, Women’s World Magazine, Parade Magazine, National Geographic and many more.
She’s worked with nearly every age of student in a variety of venues, from the upper peninsula American Indian reservations to a 10-day travel class titled “Photographing Romania: the Dracula Trail Tour.” During her tenure at NWC, she’s also led Photo Field Studies classes to Argentina/Uruguay and Portugal.
Students in the Digital Imaging class should expect to use additional lab time outside the Tuesday evening lectures. The class can be taken for a grade or audited.
To learn more about the course, visit area10.nwc.edu/nwcforms/syllabi/ or call Garceau at (307) 754-6497.
To apply for admission at NWC, visit nwc.edu/apply/ or stop by Enrollment Services in the Orendorff Building, Room 100.
