Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 28, 12:09 p.m., three units and 14 personnel responded to carbon monoxide alarm at 2602 West Ave. residence. Investigated. Time in service: 36 minutes.
Sept. 29, 1:24 p.m., four units and 13 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at 12 Spirit Mountain Road. Canceled. Time in service: 11 minutes.
Sept. 29, 3:57 p.m., four units and 15 personnel responded to report of two vehicle accident at milepost 2, US 14A. Assisted emergency medical services. Time in service: 38 minutes.
Sept. 29, 8:29 p.m., four units and 18 personnel responded to report of car on fire at 907 Lane Drive. Extinguished. Time in service: 1 hour 1 minute.
Sept. 30, 11:08 a.m., five units and 17 personnel responded to report of smoke at 214 South Chugwater residence. Investigated, unable to locate. Time in service: 37 minutes.
