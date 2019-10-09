Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Emily Burrell, $130; Elizabeth Goodyear, $130; Timothy Brando, $15; James Wescott, $125; Logan Bessey, $120; Maria Raver, $100; Taylor Lee, $88; Meg Edwards, $15; Robert Sessions, $115; James Montgomery Jr., $82; Brandon Tirrell, $120; Cynthia Anzurez, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Denali Cline, careless driving, $155; Phernando Carrillo, possession and use of controlled substance- plant, failure to stop for a stop sign, $855; John Steffenauer, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, $1,020; Kyle Kartchner, possession of controlled substance – plant, $555; Shannon Prado, battery, $480; Leonard Wascher, leaving the scene of an accident where there was damage to a vehicle or property, $100; Jessica Greenway, permitting unlicensed person to drive, $135; Jeanne Majusiak, parking in front of a fire hydrant, $85; Juan Monrroy, faulty brakes, $85; Katie Smith, use of controlled substances, $455; Gordon Altrogge, vehicle above max load, $120; Donald Bullock, no seat belt, $25; Donald Bullock, failure to merge for emergency vehicle, $235; Lisa Springer, shoplifting under $1,000, $570.54.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kory Sellers, Santa Clara, Utah, $115; Mark Moyryla, Jackson, $110; Armando Sanchez Burgos, Billings, $145; Saha Sudipto, Fargo, N.D., $90; James Poulton, Salt Lake City, $100; Tariq Khan, Sheridan, $82; Thomas Kerns, Mount Pleasant, S.C., $100; Janmesh Dave, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, $125; Aaron Taylor, Windsor Hills, Calif., $155; Edward Williams, Indianapolis, Ind., $145; Kaitlin Conley, Casper, $88; Katrina Blomker, Queen Creek, Ariz., $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gary Calvin, Rancho Cucamonga, California, illegal turn at an intersection, $75; John Ellery, Livingston, Mont., invalid driver’s license, $125; Amber Weaver, Pittsburgh, 3 counts battery and breach of peace, $1,455.
