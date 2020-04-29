The South Fork Fire Department is putting a new spin on an old tradition because of the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual open house before Memorial Day weekend, including a barbecue, fire engines and Smokey Bear, is postponed. In its place the firefighters have something else planned.
“We thought that even though we can’t get together, let’s raise someone’s spirit with a little gift,” firefighter Neil Beisler said. “A sort of thank you to all the folks who so graciously support us each year.”
The firefighters worked with the county assessor’s office to gather all South Fork addresses – more than 1,370 – and will randomly pick an address.
The winner will receive a quarter of grass-fed Angus beef, cut and wrapped, in a Yeti cooler.
“While we wish we could give a gift to everyone, we hope this gift shows our appreciation to all of our supporters,” Beisler said on behalf of all South Fork firefighters. “Thanks again for everyone’s continued support.”
The winner will be announced after the May 16 drawing.
