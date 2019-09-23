The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation and Wyoming Rising will host a community conversation with guest speaker Robert Azzi on Thursday.
“Telling the Stories of The Other: Reclaiming Authentic Voices” will explore American history from a new perspective, through the words of the exploited or oppressed. The talk is free and open to the public, and will begin at 7 p.m. at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
In his program at Heart Mountain, Azzi will highlight such voices throughout American history. For too long, Azzi said, the story of America has been told solely by those in power.
“We ignore the voices of the victims, the exploited, and the colonized,” Azzi said. “We ignore the voices coming from the children of the victims of both our successes and injustices. We ignore the voices that challenge our conventional biases and asymmetries of power. It is time to listen.”
Wyoming Rising is co-sponsoring the program with the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation. Dakota Russell, the foundation’s executive director, said the interpretive center is pleased to host programs like this one.
“Equality and democracy are core American values,” Russell said. “And in order to uphold them, we have to come to terms with the mistakes of our past. Open and respectful dialogue about these issues is key, and I think this program will encourage that conversation.”
For more information about Azzi’s talk, call (307) 754-8000 or visit heartmountain.org.
