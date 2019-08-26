People will have the chance to shoot historic guns at the “Shootin’ A Round,” Sept. 5 event divided between the Cody Firearms Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and the Cody Firearms Experience.
Registration for the 5:30-8:30 p.m. opportunity may be completed at centerofthewest.org. The cost is $85 or $80 for Center of the West members.
The activity includes food at both locations, museum entry, a staff-led tour of the renovated Firearms Museum, range instruction, lane rental fee, ammunition, target and eye and ear protection use.
Shooters will have the chance to shoot two historical firearms and practice quick draw.
This event is open to those 21 and older. No shooting experience is required.
Transportation is not provided between the two shooting locations.
