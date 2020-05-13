The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing will be conducting an aerial salute to the health care professionals on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday the Air National Guard will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across the skies of each hospital around the state, including over Cody Regional Health at 11:25 a.m.
“We salute all those, both around the state of Wyoming and across the nation who have sacrificed so much to serve on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Col. Justin Walrath, 153rd Airlift Wing commander and pilot, WYANG. “It’s truly an honor for the men and women of the Wyoming Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, medical professionals, and essential personnel providing support at this time.”
The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting the COVID-19 response effort.
Anyone who gets video or photos of the C-130s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.
Prior to flying over Cody, the planes will fly over hospitals in Big Horn County and then Powell.
