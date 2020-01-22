Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Anthony Maestas, 36, simple assault, Jan. 14
Robert Starr, 78, warrant for being a fugitive of law, Jan. 14
Zachary Robinson, 40, warrant for probation violation related to being under the influence of controlled substances and attempting to cheat a drug test, Jan. 16
Adrian De La Cruz, 45, warrant, Jan. 17
Jessica Stephens, 29, false statement to receive supplemental nutrition assistance, Jan. 17
Michael Hothan, 34, probation revocation, Jan. 17
Stacey Harris, 60, domestic battery, Jan. 19
Traffic
Vehicle abandoned on South Evarts Street in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 13.
Two mules and a horse on County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 14.
Vehicle abandoned on 33rd Street. Deputies provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 14.
Road hazard on Stagecoach Trail in Cody at 9 p.m. Jan. 14. Deputies provided assistance.
Caller is attempting to stop a gold-colored sedan that almost hit him near the intersection of WYO 291 and County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 15.
A truck and a deer crashed on County Road 6WX in Cody at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 15.
Female caller hit a deer near the intersection of County Road 2AB and County Road 2CD in Cody. There was no damage to the woman’s vehicle but the deer is dead in the roadway. Deputies provided assistance at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 16.
Caller hit a deer on County Road 6WX in Cody at 8:40 a.m. Jan. 17.
Deputies met with the Lovell Police Department at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 17 for a prisoner transport at US 14A in Powell, in relation to a Park County warrant.
Caller would like to speak with a deputy regarding people destroying the road near the intersection of County Road 6WXE and Nielsen Trail in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 17.
Motor vehicle crash at Fremont Motors on US 14A in Powell at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 17.
Other
Wallets stolen from vehicle on Lane 11 ½ in Powell as of 10:10 a.m. Jan. 13. They were last seen the previous night.
Seven-year-old yellow lab dog with no collar missing from Carbon Street in Ralston. Last seen last week. Reported at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13.
Road 7 in Powell man said a female stole money from him, 12:35 p.m. Jan. 13.
Eight horses loose near the intersection of County Road 2AB and Appaloosa Lane in Cody at 5:20 a.m. Jan. 14.
Road 12 in Powell caller has been receiving harassing messages on Facebook and would like to speak to a deputy about it at 8:50 a.m. Jan. 14. Deputies provided assistance.
Two inmates were involved in an assault at the Park County Detention Center at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 14.
Mother stopped by the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and reported her daughter missing at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 14. Deputies provided assistance.
Woman found a baggie in the road on Park Avenue in Meeteetse that she believes is marijuana at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 16.
Caller at the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue in Cody wants a warrant served on a person as of 10:05 a.m. Jan. 17.
Trespass served on Cole Road in Cody to man at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 17.
Animal call made on Boehm Road in Cody residence at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 18.
Deputies assisted Powell Police officers on East Jefferson Street in Powell at 9:25 p.m. Jan. 18.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Teresa Piper, 44, warrant, Jan. 15
Brenda Roemmich, 47, warrant, Jan. 15
Michael Hawkins, 45, driving with a suspended license, probation violation and no valid insurance, Jan. 16
Joseph King, 26, public intoxication, Jan. 16
John Smith, 29, under the influence of controlled substance and probation violation, Jan. 18
Amanda Suek, 29, driving under the influence of alcohol and without headlights, Jan. 19
Joel Anderson, 24, shoplifting, Jan. 19
Desirae Carnline, 27, warrant and shoplifting, Jan. 19
Disturbance
Twin Creek Trail Avenue man said there is a dog barking at the house directly behind his at 10:10 a.m. Jan. 14. Police issued a warning.
Woman on 23rd Street said dog keeps barking in the blue and green house south of hers. She said this has been ongoing and hasn’t stopped since early this morning. Officers issued a citation at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 15.
Disturbance reported at Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 16. Officers provided assistance.
Title 25 hold requested on person breaking things and being aggressive on 11th Street at 6:50 a.m. Jan. 17.
Caller on 16th Street would like to talk to an officer about barking dogs at 9:55 a.m. Jan. 17.
Woman on 29th Street making threats against her family. Police were unable to locate at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
Traffic
White truck with utility box smoking out the intersections near the Good2Go gas station on Depot Drive at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 14.
Woman said she hit a concrete barrier this morning during school drop off at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue. Reported at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 17.
Chevy Camaro with 2011 license plates parked in road near First Bank of Wyoming on Eighth Street at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 18.
Parking problem reported on 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. Jan. 18.
Officers inspected a parking problem on Pioneer Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
Woman said it looked like someone backed into her car at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 p.m. Jan. 18.
Mother said her daughter backed into another vehicle on Jan. 18 at Cody Library on Heart Mountain Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 19.
Drivers of two vehicles fighting because one crashed into another at McDonald’s on 17th Street at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 20.
Other
Man on 29th Street said his neighbors across the street have been letting their dogs come in his yard and do their business on his lawn and he is sick of it. Officers provided assistance at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 14.
Warrant unsuccessfully served on Glen Avenue at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 15.
Officers attempted to serve a warrant at the Wild Horse Cafe on West Yellowstone Avenue at 10:10 a.m. Jan. 15.
An individual tested positive for meth at the probation and parole office on Stampede Avenue and they need a citation issued. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 15.
Female in a fur coat and possibly blonde hair near the intersection of Robert Street and Big Horn Avenue appears to be intoxicated. Officers were unable to locate as of 6:15 p.m. Jan. 15.
Animal assaulted female at Mountain View Manor on 11th Street at 7 p.m. Jan. 15.
Underage smokers cited at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 16.
Skittish white poodle running on Frisby Avenue near the intersection of 34th Street and Sandback Avenue at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 16. Police were unable to locate.
Man would like to talk to an officer regarding his brother causing problems at their mother’s house on Alger Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 16.
Road hazard from vehicle releasing smoking near the intersection of River View Drive and WYO 120 North at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 16. Officers provided assistance.
Woman at Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street said her intoxicated boyfriend just broke into her house at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 16. Officers provided assistance.
Assistance requested for drug testing at probation and parole office on Stampede Avenue at 6:05 a.m. Jan. 17. Officers provided assistance.
Brown and white German shorthair dog lost from Certainteed on County Road 2AB. The dog is a 3-year old female. When officers arrived at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 17 the caller was gone.
Man throwing things and attacking his wife on 11th Street at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 17.
Woman at the Cedar Mountain Apartments on Pioneer Avenue said a drug search was conducted at her home due to a man living there, 2:35 p.m. Jan. 17. Officers provided assistance.
Gail Lane woman would like to know the status of people she requested trespassed at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 17.
Caller said a customer had a beer bottle in their backpack that broke when running through the Paul Stock Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street at 4:55 p.m. Jan. 17.
Driver pumped more than $40 gas at the Conoco Country Store on 17th Street and left without paying at 7:55 a.m. Jan. 18. Officers provided assistance.
Caller on 29th Street said they received a call from a woman who said she was going to stab someone. Officers provided assistance at 8 a.m. Jan. 18.
Black and orange brindle dog seen at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive. Police were unable to locate at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 18.
Someone brought in a wallet at the Good2Go gas station on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 18.
Gold colored purse with sparkles found on 37th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 18.
Woman on 29th Street said her husband made comments about smothering her with a pillow when she woke up this morning. Officers provided assistance at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 18.
Man on 36th Street said he received threatening texts. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 19.
Walmart employee thinks there is a shoplifter in the store. The suspect is currently in housewares, wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt, a hat with a red and blue logo and white sunglasses. He is in his mid-20’s and 6 feet 3 inches tall. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
Domestic dispute between male and female on Kent Avenue at 5:25 p.m. Jan. 19.
Someone broke into Brewgards through window this morning. There is video of the break in. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 a.m. Jan. 20.
Open door or window at Kent Avenue property, 10:15 a.m. Jan. 20.
Man has been living at Alger Avenue residence despite being trespassed. The caller also has concerns the man might be abusing his mother who lives in the apartment. Police were unable to locate at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 20.
Meadowlark Court neighbor will not maintain their tree and have piled lumber, attached post with a bird house to her fence, causing the fence to fall over, 2:55 p.m. Jan. 20.
Woman said someone smeared ice cream on her truck windows while working at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue. She would like to speak with an officer about this at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 20.
