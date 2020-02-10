The annual Tea & Table Settings fundraiser is including an open art show and fundraiser this year and artists are encouraged to submit works.
Submit artworks to the Homesteader Museum in Powell during business hours (Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) or call (307) 754-9481 to make arrangements for dropoff. The deadline is Friday.
The works will be for sale with a 60/40 split – 60% to the artist and 40% to the Homesteader Museum. Artists will establish the minimum bid for their works as well as a buy-it-now price.
Art pieces are whatever the artist can dream up and create. Items include wall hangings, sculptures, decorative items, fun pieces for the yard, etc. Entry forms are available at the museum or contact the museum to receive one by email or mail.
The opening reception for the Button Works exhibit kicking off the silent auction will be March 12, 6:30-8 p.m.
The exhibit will be moved to the Commons for the eight annual Tea and Table Settings Fundraiser Luncheon on May 9. The Button Art will be awarded to the highest bidder at that time.
This year’s fundraiser will continue the efforts to update the security system for the museum. Donations may be sent directly to the Museum at PO Box 54, Powell WY 82435. Mark your donation “security system.”
