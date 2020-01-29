The Sheridan VA Health Care System is holding the annual Creative Arts Festival for Veterans, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, is now underway and entries are being accepted until February 24.
This festival, which includes both a competition and show, is part of a nationwide effort to showcase the creative endeavors of veterans in more than 100 categories in five divisions. These divisions – art, creative writing, dance, drama and music – cover a broad range of categories to appeal to a wide spectrum of interests. This includes areas like woodworking, jewelry, metal work, leather work, ballroom dancing, hip-hop dancing, vocal solo, instrumental and more.
All veterans are invited to enter their creative work for the show, which takes place at the Sheridan VA Medical Center on March 3. Top entries in each category from Veterans who are enrolled in the VA at time of submission will be considered for the annual national competition. Any entry can be work done in the last year, so veterans who already have a creative product that meets the requirements of a category are welcome to submit.
Information on each division is available on the main page of sheridan.va.gov You may also contact VA Recreation Assistant Tami Decker at (307) 751-4463 or tami.decker@va.gov.
