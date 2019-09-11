Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jesse Rodriguez, 50, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Sept. 9
Dave Miller, 66, sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, Aug. 26
Disturbance
Big white dog left in kennel on WYO 120 South in Cody all weekend, constantly barking, 8:10 a.m. Sept. 2.
Cody resident on Hancock Drive has questions about his neighbor’s constantly barking dogs, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 3.
People shooting bullets at Red Lake struck some vehicles at the K3 Guest Ranch on Nielsen Trail, 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
Traffic
REDDI report filed on grey Chrysler 300 headed southbound on Elk Basin Highway near the intersection of Lane 4 and Road 8 in Powell toward the annex. The caller said they swerved off the road and the caller lost them around Lane 8, 2 a.m. Sept. 2.
About 6-7 horses – a fox trotter, paint and palomino – on Lane 11 in Powell, seen coming from the east. They were last seen heading west at 6:15 a.m. Sept. 2.
Car hit a guardrail near the intersection of County YXD and County Road 6WD in Cody, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 2.
Black cow on Road 5 at Powell landfill, 10:15 p.m. Sept. 2.
Several black angus cows on the road on Lane 18 and Lane 19 in Cody, near the intersection of Lane 18 and Road 20 in Cody, 7 a.m. Sept. 3.
Caller reported two bay horses running next to the highway at Dead Indian campground on WYO 296, wearing halters with bells on them, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 3.
REDDI report filed on man who left Hidden Creek Outfitters on Road 11 in Powell. It is unknown whether he is under the influence of alcohol or drugs but is not sober. He was last seen heading north on Road 11 at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 3.
Woman reported a fight in her basement on 14th Street in Cody. She heard yelling and a child screaming, 10:40 p.m. Sept. 3. The basement is right off the driveway.
Crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 7 in Powell, 5:25 p.m. Sept. 4. There was unknown injuries and blockage.
Vehicle on fire on US 14A in Cody, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 5.
REDDI report filed on maroon Chevrolet driving on the wrong side of the road while heading to Powell, near the intersection of County Road 2AB and Schneider Road in Cody, 3 p.m. Sept. 6.
Log in the road on County Road 6WX in Cody, 9:05 p.m. Sept. 6.
Truck keeps parking at the intersection of Rollings Hills Drive and Partridge Lane in Cody, 10 a.m. Sept. 7.
Other
Silver clipboard and papers fell off Wyoming Trooper’s vehicle near 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 12:05 a.m. Sept. 1.
Woman having an asthma attack and trouble breathing about 600 feet off the road on US 14A in Powell. It is unknown whether the ambulance can get to them, 5:10 a.m. Sept. 1.
Caller in the Powell Valley Healthcare Emergency Room would like to speak to a deputy regarding bad meth going around, 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
Metal crate stolen from one of the big concrete boxes near the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 7 in Powell, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 2.
Gen4 Glock 19 handgun left at a shooting bench north of Cody on WYO 120 North, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 2.
Woman on Bronco Lane in Meeteetse said she let a woman house sit at her residence and she has taken some documents, 9:40 a.m. Sept. 3.
Jason Road in Powell resident would like to speak with a deputy about his neighbor dumping trash on his property, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 3.
Many kids reported smoking pipes right where the pavement ends at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody as of five minutes ago. They have a blue and white old Chevrolet truck and a black and white Ford Crown Victoria that looks like an old police vehicle, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 3.
Woman said black Dodge Ram 3500 parked on her property, just passed the private property signs on County Road 3EX in Cody, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 4.
Archway sign stolen sometime today on Castle Rock Road in Cody, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
Deputies helping evacuate people from the Kitty Creek cabins and Buffalo Bill Boy Scout Camp cabins on US 14-16-20 West in Cody due to the fire, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 4.
Caller on Road 7 in Powell said his roommate stole his vehicle, 11 a.m. Sept. 5.
Deputies received a call from a woman who said one of her neighbor’s who is throwing a fit about her renters having a trailer park in the backyard on County Road 6WX in Cody, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 5.
Man on Road 11 in Powell said his mailbox was smashed sometime this afternoon, 4:15 p.m. Sept. 5.
A 56-year old man was found deceased after called in as unresponsive with no pulse on Oak Drive in Cody, 9:10 a.m. Sept. 6.
Someone dumped a couch in the alley on Goodturn Drive in Cody, which is preventing caller from getting out of their garage, 9:15 a.m. Sept. 6.
Man has fallen off his bike at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street and does not think he can get up, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 6.
Caller would like to speak to a deputy about junk piling up on Lane 9 in Powell, 11:50 a.m. Sept. 6.
Woman said her neighbor’s dog is chasing horses on Road 5 in Powell, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 6.
Civil standby requested for employee firing at RN Electric on Hastings Horseshoe in Powell, 8 a.m. Sept. 7.
Man bow hunting near WYO 120 South in Cody has a bear tracking him, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 7.
Mother said her son pulled a knife on Bleistein Avenue, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 7.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Stephen Rex, 56, domestic battery, Sept. 3
George Albrecht, 27, warrant, Sept. 4
John Smith, 27, warrant, Sept. 5
Calvin Wick, 27, theft and wrongful taking or disposing of property, Sept. 6
Joseph Cooke, 18, possession of controlled substance, Sept. 6
Roberta Curtis, 57, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Sept. 6
Todd Phelps, 49, probation violation, Sept. 7
Disturbance
Loud bang heard on A Street, possibly from the theatre area, 9:40 p.m. Sept. 3.
Gail Lane dog keeps barking in the morning and throughout the day, 9:15 a.m. Sept. 4.
Dogs left outside on Bleistein Avenue bark all day, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 5.
Barking dogs reported on East Carter Avenue, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 5.
Female has been yelling outside for about an hour on Buena Vista Avenue, 11:15 p.m. Sept. 6.
Noisy dogs reported on East Carter Avenue. Caller said this has been an ongoing problem, 10:35 p.m. Sept. 7.
Man on 22nd Street said his neighbors behind him are having a party and are using a chain saw, 12:50 a.m. Sept. 8.Neighbor’s dogs are loose and barking on Cedar Lane, 4:45 a.m. Sept. 9.
Traffic
Fawn laying in the middle of the road after someone hit it near the intersection of 23rd Street and Sheridan Avenue, 6:05 a.m. Sept. 3.
Car parked in alley behind Granny’s on Sheridan Avenue running for more than three hours. Reported at 7:15 a.m. Sept. 3.
Garbage in the road near the intersection of 19th Street and Glen Avenue, 10:05 a.m. Sept. 3.
Funeral escort requested from Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street to Riverside Cemetery at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 3.
Semi and trailer blocking school cross walk sign and the caller can’t pull out of the driveway, 11:40 a.m. Sept. 3.
There was a crash involving two vehicles near the Presbyterian Church on 23rd Street at 7:25 p.m. Sept. 4. No injuries or blockage was found.
White Toyota parked and abandoned on Salsbury Avenue curb since the previous night, 9:20 a.m. Sept. 5.
Town Taxi seen speeding towards Sheridan Avenue, 3:05 p.m. Sept. 5.
Two small children riding scooters in the middle of the street near Lucky’s Car Wash on Sheridan Avenue, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 6.
Vehicle abandoned for three months on 19th Street, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 6.
RV with California license plates parked near Millstone Brewery sticking out into the lane of traffic, 5:55 p.m. Sept. 6.
Bus blocking the road in front of Dominoes on Sheridan Avenue, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 6.
Funeral escort requested from Church of Latter Day Saints stake office on Heart Mountain Street to Riverside Cemetery at 11:10 a.m. Sept. 7.
Truck blowing smoke and driving erratically near Canyon Avenue and Eighth Street, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 7.
REDDI report filed near the intersection of Ninth Street and Rumsey Avenue on two intoxicated females who left the emergency room drunk in a silver car, 3:25 a.m. Sept. 8.
Crash involving two vehicles on Canyon View Court, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 8.
A semi and car crashed near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 9. There was blockage but no injury.
Vehicle abandoned on Alger Avenue for two weeks, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 9.
Blue and tan V8 vehicle without license plates and white Chevrolet pickup truck abandoned at Juby’s Trailer Court on 19th Street, 7:50 p.m. Sept. 9.
Motor vehicle crash at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue. A tour bus hit an employee vehicle about 30 minutes ago. Reported at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 9.
Other
Woman lost her purse from the Silver Dollar Bar. It is small and circular with fringe with a white and beige long strap. There is a medical card inside it and $100 cash, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 3.
Bikes were found and taken to the city shop on 19th Street, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 3.
Woman found a backpack near East Carter Avenue and 29th Street that belongs to a Walmart employee and when she called the store they told her to bring it to the Park County Law Enforcement Center, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 3.
Female on 29th Street said man is harassing her from the Wyoming State Hospital and she would like to press charges, 8:45 p.m. Sept. 3.
Strong odor reported on 21st Street. Caller is unsure if it’s something dead or natural gas, 9:10 p.m. Sept. 3.
Rumsey Avenue resident received a picture ticket for the wrong license plate, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 4.
Woman on Stampede Avenue said her sister keeps harassing their elderly mother, 12:40 p.m. Sept. 4.
Caller said neighbor has a lot of trash in their front and backyard on Park Avenue, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 4.
Intoxicated man at Buckstitch Canvas on 16th Street, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 4.
Caller at the Department of Family Services on Rumsey Avenue found a vape pen in a kid’s bag, 4:25 p.m. Sept. 4.
United States Postal Service carrier said at 1:35 p.m. he encountered two aggressive dogs on Red Butte Avenue. He said they did not bite him. Reported at 4:50 p.m. Sept. 4.
Mother at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road said someone is texting her 15-year old daughter, threatening to hurt her, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 4.
Woman said she is going to come to the Cody Law Enforcement Center to talk to an officer about him touching her when she didn’t want him to, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 4.
Wallet lost from Albertsons on 17th Street at an unknown time. Reported at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 4.
Blue Kent Ambush bike found in the canal past the duplex near West Avenue and North Street at 7:50 a.m. Sept. 5. The bike has blue rims and headlights with pegs on the axles.
Large and aggressive black mixed breed dog reported on 31st Street at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 5.
Orange longboard with orange wheels and orange emblem on the top deck lost from City Park on Sheridan Avenue, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 5.
Harassment reported at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive in Cody, 12:10 p.m. Sept. 5.
A Street caller said an individual has been in custody at the Park County Detention Center for three days but no one has been taking care of the three dogs at their house, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 5.
Woman said man came over to her residence on Big Horn Avenue and demanded some furniture back. When she called deputies he started running away toward the Good2Go gas station and got into a red Chevrolet pickup truck. The caller believes he was under the influence of something, 9 p.m. Sept. 5.
License plate and trailer hitch stolen and damage performed on a back tire on Canyon Avenue, 9:15 a.m. Sept. 6.
Two people with no contact order together in circuit court on Sheridan Avenue, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 6.
Employee at Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue said someone called her boss and is making threats to her, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 6.
Dead deer on the west side of house on East Circle Drive, in between the house and shed, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.
Juveniles smoking at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue, 3:05 p.m. Sept. 7.
Man threatening children at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue, 7:25 p.m. Sept. 7.
Intoxicated man walking in front of Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue and falling down, 1 a.m. Sept. 8.
Assault reported from Sept. 7 at the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue. This was reported at 3:40 p.m. Sept. 8.
Stampede Avenue woman said her neighbors are harassing her, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 8. Police dealt with an intoxicated person at the Moose Creek Lodge on Sheridan Avenue, 2:20 a.m. Sept. 9.
Grandmother at Cedar Bluff Apartments on Cougar Avenue said her neighbor has been threatening her grandchildren, 9:20 a.m. Sept. 9.
Underage smokers reported at Cody High School on 10th Street, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 9.
Brown leather wallet lost on Sept. 8 near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. It has a military ID and debit card inside. The man who lost it is flying out today, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 9.
Woman on 29th Street said someone has been harassing her online and came to her house, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 9.
Threats received by Cody High School student on 10th Street, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
