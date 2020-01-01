CIVIL ACTIONS
CollectionCenter Inc., v. Khirsten Cade; Cade is ordered to pay $55,797 for unpaid medical bills at West Park Hospital. This total includes $2,647 in interest.
Trust Financial LLC v. Chelsea Schultz; Schultz was ordered to pay $775 to Trust Financial.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kenneth Geissler Jr.; Geissler had his bond conditions modified allowing him to travel to North Dakota from Dec. 23-27. He has pleaded not guilty to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor.
The felony charges Geissler is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State v. Brian Foss; Foss has made a motion in limine to restrict possible hearsay statements made by officers and other potential witnesses as to the acts that allegedly occurred between he and the complainant.
The defendant is facing 2 counts felony charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and applying pressure to the throat or neck through strangulation, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for domestic battery, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750. Foss is accused of strangling and smashing a victim’s face against his car console on New Year’s Eve 2018 and dragging her by her hair.
