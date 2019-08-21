The Cody Country Car Show at City Park is back this year and may boast more cars to see than last year’s nearly 200.
“We’re over our registration numbers from last year already, so we should have at least what we had last year, if not more,” organizer Ken Posey said.
Last year 183 cars were preregistered.
Most will take part in the first event the two days of festivities at 6:30 p.m. Friday – a cruise through downtown. The route starts at Denny Menholdt – formerly the site of the car show until last year – and heads west down Sheridan.
There is also a poker run and “Grease” will be shown at City Park at dusk. The movie is open to the public and people are encouraged to bring chairs and snacks.
On Saturday morning the show starts at 10 a.m. Judging is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and the awards ceremony is 3 p.m.
During the show there is Hot Wheels drag racing for the kids. Lots of raffle items will be available at the Spencer Boone Memorial table as well as another raffle table for adults and kids.
Shannon Watts Art and Design will be there selling vehicle merchandise and clothing as well as 307 with their clothing merchandise.
There will also be food vendors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.