Friday, July 19
Cody
Live music by Carol Tyndal, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center. Also presentation on photography by Gib Lehman.
Live music with Christy Hays, 6-8 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
Beer Mile, 6 p.m., Park County Complex.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre, 1527 18th St.
Wild West Spectacular, 8 p.m., the Cody Theatre.
Meeteetse
Outdoor Cowbilly Concert, 6-8 p.m., outside Meeteetse Museums.
Saturday, July 20
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Yellowstone Beer Fest, 2-8 p.m., Park County Complex lawn.
Screening of “The Day We Walked on the Moon,” 3 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Wild West Spectacular, 8 p.m., the Cody Theatre.
Meeteetse
National Day of the American Cowboy Celebration, 1-10 p.m., starts with ranch rodeo followed by free barbecue and entertainment in the backyard of the Oasis Motel. Live band, auction and recognition of local Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees.
Sunday, July 21
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, July 22
Cody
Paintbrush Piecers Quilt Guild, 6 p.m., Senior Center. Presentation by Vicki Mollett of Friends and Co. with tips, new patterns, new tools and more. Celebration for longtime member Joan Talbott, no gifts, just prayers for a great new life and safe travels.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene, (307) 527-6122.
Powell
Gallery talk: “Songs on the Wind,” 7 p.m., Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
Tuesday, July 23
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
Powell
Park County Fair, noon-11 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds.
