Cutting down your own Christmas tree can bring together family, friends and even casual acquaintances in the shared pursuit of holiday joy.
Typically an evergreen tree, the universal symbol of the Christmas holiday, is sought out from private vendors in stores and parking lots. Long before those mass commercialization of Christmas, the tree tradition got its roots in 16th century Germany when Christians brought trees into their homes to decorate.
In the Big Horn Basin we are blessed with the chance to return to these holiday roots, as cutting your own tree is permitted in the Shoshone National Forest for $8. Certain businesses will charge up to $130 a pop.
Recently, I was recruited for a trip to the North Fork in search of just that with Michele Prevost, Adolfo Barrera and a dog named River.
“I needed a tree and the price was right,” Prevost said, joking.
It would be Prevost’s home the tree would be housed at, but for tree cutting newbies like Barrera and I, the event presented as much thrill as if the tree were to be our own.
Cutting down a Christmas tree is permitted in 13 different national forests throughout the country. With a permit, one household can cut down up to five trees through Dec. 30.
One of the biggest challenges to self-sourcing a Christmas tree is finding it. Flat plains offer the most ideal location because of the easy tree drag-out they provide. Prevost recalled one occasion when the perfect tree stood at the bottom of a steep hill.
“Going high and dragging downward – key,” she said. “That was not fun.”
A first stop along the banks of the Shoshone River rendered no results beyond scenic views.
“Should we press on?” Prevost asked the group.
Barrera and I nodded.
Our quartet travelled farther west to scout for a new locale.
River, an old German shepherd, has seen many a Christmas in his canine life. Though spry along the trail, he needs a lift back into the SUV.
A few miles down the road, a cluster of evergreen and juniper trees wavered gingerly in the wind, seemingly beckoning us tree hunters.
“Sometimes you see something from afar and then you’re like, ‘holy crap,’” Prevost said.
Prevost has been cutting her own Christmas tree since 2003, with endeavors into Sunlight Basin and Wood River under her belt.
“Getting into the Wood River you really have to have four-wheel drive and be a little more intrepid, but there are some really good views,” Prevost said.
The North Fork on the other hand provides relatively easy access, with most trees within 500 feet of US 14-16-20 West.
“You do have access to things you can see so close to the road,” Prevost said. “This is nice because it’s like a half day.”
Barrera on the other hand has vastly different memories of the Christmas holidays. A native of Mexico, there was no such practice of cutting down Christmas trees he was aware of.
One localized memory that did stick out in his mind was that of returning to his family’s home in Mexico City after a day spent in the mountains, wearing nothing more than a sweater in the winter months.
“I have a lot of flashbacks,” Barrera said.
There, he and his family would drink ponche Navideño, a fruit punch-like adult beverage ensconced into a cup with dried fruits like tamarind, prunes, hibiscus, sugar cane and cinnamon.
Pulling over, the group walked up a slight hill to a creek drainage that was playing host to most of the trees.
It only took five minutes of searching to find the one.
“That’s it,” Prevost proclaimed.
One consideration to always take when cutting your own tree is although a tree may look small compared to its native backdrop, once brought into a home can carry much larger, if not too large, a presence.
Though only measuring about 7 feet tall, the tree had character. Looking at the shrub, I was skeptical such a tree could be worthy of this time-honored symbol, but slowly, the evergreen started to grow on me.
With two stems growing from a main base, it was a conjoined-twin Christmas tree with a voluptuous frame.
As we each channeled our inner lumberjacks, sawing away at the new prize possession with a flannel-clad urgency, it felt as if the only aspect missing to the endeavor was Babe the Blue Ox.
Before long, our whoops cascaded throughout the valley as the tree tipped to the ground.
The tree may not have been jaw dropping, but what it lacked in elegance it more than made up for in ease of transportation; hauled onto the roof of the vehicle with relative ease after a slightly declining traipse out.
Barrera is a new Cody resident, having moved to Cody for work. His children are on separate coasts, unable to participate in the holiday gathering.
“I wish to have my kids or my family with me,” he said wistfully, “You always want to share on this kind of stuff.”
Passing deer and big horn sheep, we all sat in quiet silence on the way back to Cody.
The tree was brought home to Prevost’s abode, fit for decorating and ornamenting.
Any remaining doubts I had about the tree were doubly disproved once the evergreen was wrapped in lights and lit. It was the perfect fit for the low-ceiling room.
With River snoring peacefully in the corner of the room and the fireplace crackling, it was like a scene out of a holiday picture book.
Navigating the holidays can evoke a spectrum of emotions depending on one’s life situation, but for at least one afternoon we were able to forget about all the things we might want or might not have, and focus on what really matters: enjoying the holiday spirit.
Those wishing to cut their own tree for the holiday may go to openforest.fs.usda.gov/ to buy the permit, print out the paperwork and learn more rules and regulations.
Permits are also for sale at forest district offices in Cody, Lander and Dubois, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
