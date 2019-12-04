The Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s annual, all-encompassing Holiday Open House is Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with free admission.
Entertainment from a wide-ranging number of area singers and dancers will be spread throughout the day.
This year’s slate of performers includes the 40 Fabulous Fingers piano quartet, Alphabell Music, Brooks Robinson, Sheets Family Music, Absaroka Mountain Thunder, Cody Center for the Performing Arts, Sunlight Martial Arts, Rocky Mountain School of the Arts, Cody High School Jazz Band, Cody Middle School’s Cool Cougs band and Jazzical vocal ensemble, Yellowstone Harmony Chorus, Cody United Methodist Church Chapel Bell Choir, and the honor choirs from Eastside, Sunset and Livingston elementary schools.
Birds from the Draper Museum Raptor Experience will be on display.
Staff members and volunteers will serve cookies and there will be discounts on items at the Center Store.
There is no cost for admission for the event but to help those in need attendees are asked to donate nonperishable food items, dry pet food or a pet toy item.
The full entertainment schedule with times and locations is posted on the Center’s online calendar at centerofthewest.org/calendar. The schedule is subject to change and additions, updates will be posted on that page.
