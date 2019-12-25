Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Mallory Smith, 32, warrant revocation, Dec. 20
Ramon Jiron, 76, failure to comply with probation conditions, Dec. 20
Disturbance
Female said someone yelling in her driveway on Lane 7 in Powell woke her up at 12:40 a.m.
Traffic
Animals in road on US 14A. Deputies were unable to locate as of 7:40 p.m. Dec. 15.
A deer and car crashed on Lane 9 in Powell, 5:35 p.m. Dec. 16.
Jeep and a deer crashed on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 8:10 a.m. Dec. 18.
Dead antelope in the road on WYO 120 South in Cody. A deputy removed it from the side of the road at 10 a.m. Dec. 18.
Crash involving two vehicles on West Yellowstone Avenue in Cody. A citation was issued for failure to yield at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 18.
Truck was side swiped near the intersection of Road 7 and Lane 9 in Powell, 4:15 p.m. Dec. 18.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with a motor vehicle crash on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 19.
Cow on the road near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 1 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate as of 6:20 p.m. Dec. 19.
A single black cow was walking on the road, heading east near Lane 11 ½ and Road 11 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate as of 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
Caller’s daughter struck a deer near County Road 2BC and County Road 2AB in Cody and thinks its still alive. Deputies provided assistance at 12 a.m. Dec. 21.
Man driving vehicle on private Road 7 in Powell property all night. The caller is now looking for the vehicle at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 21.
Crash involving two vehicles on Lane 14 in Powell. There were no injuries or blockage as of 11 a.m. Dec. 21.
Other
Woman said her husband is highly intoxicated and refusing to get into any vehicle on County Road 7WC in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 12:30 a.m. Dec. 15.
Man is being assaulted by intoxicated woman on Main Street in Ralston, 12:40 p.m. Dec. 15.
Male on East Christy Lane in Powell said someone broke into his residence and there are things missing, however he does not have a full accounting of the items yet. He would like to speak with a deputy about it at 7:40 a.m. Dec. 18.
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell would like to trespass two individuals. Deputies were unable to assist as of 8:10 p.m. Dec. 18.
Woman lost her brown dog near WYO 114 in Powell, 9:10 a.m. Dec. 19.
Man on Panorama Lane in Cody said his identity was stolen and is actively being used. He would like to speak to a deputy about his options at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 19.
Woman on Lane 9 in Powell said her neighbor shot her dog in front of her house, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 19.
Female reported harassing people on County Road 1NG in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 19.
A female blue heeler and pitbull mix dog with a green collar and black and white coloring, along with a small male St. Bernard dog wearing a blue collar is missing from WYO 120 North in Cody, 2:10 p.m. Dec. 20.
Deputies assisted Thermopolis Police on Lane 9 in Powell, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 20.
Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Powell Police at K Bar on E First Avenue in Powell at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 21.
Deputies assisted another agency on WYO 114 in Deaver at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 21.
Weapons offense reported on County Road 3EXS in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate as of 4:15 p.m. Dec. 21.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Weston Barnes, 32, probation violation for driving with a suspended license and illegal tint, Dec. 17
Anthony Maestas, 36, bond revocation warrant for influencing a juror or officer, domestic battery, aggravated assault and battery, Dec. 17
Gordon Johnson, 39, driving under the influence of alcohol, Dec. 19
Ashtin Drake, 28, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, open container, Dec. 20
Michael Lillard, 26, probation violation for being under the influence of controlled substances and violating a temporary protection order, Dec. 21
Karen Morrison, 72, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the left side of the road and careless driving, Dec. 21
Disturbance
Dogs constantly barking from tan house with white fence near the entrance of Canal Park on Alger Avenue. Reported at 10:55 a.m. Dec. 20.
Caller said dogs barking again near Canal Park on Alger Avenue. They think their owner is home and letting them bark as of 10:20 a.m. Dec. 21.
Excessive smoke coming from a chimney on 18th Street. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 22.
Resident at Mountain View Manor on 11th Street said someone has been playing music very loudly throughout the night. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. Dec. 22.
Traffic
Dark blue Subaru hatchback parked in front of the UPS store on 14th Street since Dec. 14. Reported at 9 a.m. Dec. 17. Officers provided assistance.
Caller said during church services near the corner of Eighth Street and Gerrans Avenue, cars park perpendicular to the street, causing the road width to narrow. The caller is concerned as the street is not designed for this, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Woman said a small green sedan almost struck her as she was pulling out from Albertsons on 17th Street. She said the vehicle did not have its lights on. Police were not able to locate the vehicle as of 5:50 p.m. Dec. 19.
Accident in the parking lot of Joe’s Auto on Big Horn Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 19. There was no injuries or blockage.
Parking problem reported near Central Avenue and 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 20.
Vehicle was hit in the Walmart parking lot sometime 3-5 p.m. Dec. 20. Caller said it happened when their automobile was struck in one of the handicap spaces near the market door. There was damage to the right front fender and a red paint transfer. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 21.
Gold GMC Envoy took a left out of the post office parking lot on Stampede Avenue and almost hit the caller. The reporting party tried to talk with the male driver about it and said they got into a verbal argument. This caller would like to sign a complaint about the infraction at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 21.
White vehicle with flat tires parked on Bleistein Avenue for the past six months. Officers provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. Dec. 21.
Older man driving in the wrong lane near WYO 120 North and Big Horn Avenue. They were headed south on Big Horn and have now turned west onto Wyoming Avenue. Officers found nothing as of 12:25 p.m. Dec. 22.
Other
Small brown and black dog running at large near Beck Street and Beck Avenue, 7:50 a.m. Dec. 17.
White 2001 Buick possibly abandoned at Fair Acres Mini Storage on E Avenue at 10 a.m. Dec. 17. The caller said it belongs to a previous tenant. Officers provided assistance.
Welfare check performed at Parkway Trailer and RV Park on Yellowstone Avenue for student who has not been coming to school. Neither the child or the mother have been answering their phone for the past six days. Officers provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 17.
Caller wishes to place trespass order against two men from Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 17. Officers provided assistance.
Female requested trespass order against man from her residence at the Cedar Mountain Apartments on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:50 p.m. Dec. 17.
Possible juvenile smoking marijuana on Cedar Lane, 10:15 a.m. Dec. 18. Officers provided assistance.
Woman on 31st Street said there are two horses in her backyard. One is palomino and the other black. She would like an officer to respond as of 11:05 a.m. Dec. 18.
Trespassing complaint filed from Pioneer Avenue, 11:50 a.m. Dec. 18.
Bleistein Avenue man said that every night for the last two weeks he has been finding used condoms on his property and would like to speak to an officer about it at 12:50 p.m. Dec. 18.
Woman said a vehicle has been left on the Fair Acres Mini Storage property on E Avenue for the past week and she would like it stickered. Officers provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 18.
Jeep key fob attached to other keys lost near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 18.
Two students reported using Cody High School email server to send inappropriate pictures to one other. Officers provided assistance to the school on 10th Street at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 19.
Woman at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street has information that she would like to pass on to an officer. An officer received the information at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 19.
Vehicle was struck while parked at the UPS store on 14th Street around 10 p.m. Dec. 18. The caller lives in Powell and said a note was left on his vehicle. Reported at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 19.
Trespassing complaint filed from Walmart at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 19.
Woman said another female’s dog almost attacked her while she was running on Robert Street. Officers issued a citation at 6:25 p.m. Dec. 19.
Female said she could smell marijuana coming from a Sheridan Avenue house that has a small child inside, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
Fraud reported from the First Bank of Wyoming on Eighth Street at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 19.
Officers conducted drug related investigations on Pioneer Avenue at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 19.
Holiday Inn staff want an ex-employee trespassed from the property on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 19.
License plate found between the VA clinic and Senior Center on Rumsey Avenue at 12:35 p.m. Dec. 19.
Man with long hair reported with an AR-15 rifle sticking out of his black backpack near the intersection of 19th Street and Bleistein Avenue. He is wearing a red hoodie and tan pants and heading north. Officers were unable to locate the man as of 4 p.m. Dec. 20.
Male was on the Cody Middle School campus on Cougar Avenue and went to see a female despite being trespassed from the school. Officers provided assistance at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 20.
Grey cat seen near Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Avenue, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 20.
Three orange kittens with white and dark coloring found near 15th Street and Beck Avenue, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 20.
Woman near 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue has questions for an officers in reference to her ex and how she can get some of her property back. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 20.
Valley Avenue caller said someone knocked on their door, causing their dogs to bark. They would like some extra patrols in the area for a couple nights because they suspect someone is looking for empty houses. Reported at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 20.
Wallet found at Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue. It was given to an officer at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 21.
Kent Avenue man said he spoke with another man about being behind on payments and having a home inspector come out, which is when threats were received. Officers provided assistance at 1:40 p.m. Dec. 21.
Extra patrols requested at Wild Horse Cafe on West Yellowstone Avenue. The caller said a male employee and a female ex-employee went into the business after it was closed. Officers provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 21.
Caller thinks daughter may be on drugs at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road. Officers were unable to assist as of 5 p.m. Dec. 21.
Open door reported on River View Drive. Officers provided assistance at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 22.
Man said two women showed up at his mother’s house on Alpine Avenue the previous night looking for a place to stay. Officers provided assistance at 7:50 a.m. Dec. 22.
Debit card stolen from Wyoming Avenue, 7:50 p.m. Dec. 22.
Mother at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue said her daughter is yelling at her, and she is afraid the cops will be called as she is on probation. The mother said her daughter doesn’t have any weapons. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.