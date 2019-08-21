Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Mark Fisher, $90; Christopher Lowther, $105; Joseph Montgomery, $120; Keith Reynolds, $110; Melva Roberts, $187; Sylvia Stone, $90; Charlotte Deming, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Damian Phillips, no auto insurance and failure to signal 100 feet before turn, $565; Tobe Leidholt, driving under the influence of controlled substances, $1,405; Anna McWilliams, no auto insurance, $555; Terrence Call, invalid documents, $125; Robert Morris, window tint violation, $75; Noah Smith, no seat belt, $25; Timothy Preator, invalid driver’s license, $125; Casey Edwards, failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Haylie Hamilton, failure to display valid license plate, $75; Autumn Atkinson, illegal turn, $75; Earl Holder, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
David Strang, Gilmanton, N.H., $15; Richard Nichols, Anaheim, Calif., $130; Jim Yang, Westfield, N.J., $135; Lukasz Rusiecki, Addison, Ill., $115; Julie Bruno-Parker, Meridian, Idaho, $90; Tao Li, Mason, Ohio, $115; Ross Correnti, Westminster, Colo., $86; Walter Wallace, Worland, $88; Zhongming Fan, Richardson, Texas, $150; Stanley Skelton, Tuscaloosa, Ala., $90; Shane Johnson, San Antonio, Texas, $82; Peggy Everett, Winnsboro, Texas, $100; Sabrina Kase, Maple Grove, Minn., $90; Thomas Richtsfeld, Largo, Fla., $130; Tapas Saha, Waukegan, Ill., $160; Rachelle Telford, Billings, $115; Gibson McAlvain, Stigler, Okla., $90; Alan Longfellow, Chandler, Ariz., $90; Duane Manzanares, Willison, N.D., $115; Alexander Szirmai, Revelstoke, Canada, $105; Robert Fitzpatrick, West Bend, Wis., $90; Glenn-Ian Rufila, Porter, Texas, $90; Matthew McCary, Reston, Va., $110; Thomas Schamber, Anaheim, Calif., $135; Samuel Welch, Blaine, Wash., $145; Shawn Brinsfield, Seattle, $125; Kent Strazza, Bozeman, Mont., $155; Delu Tian, Ann Arbor, Mich., $100; Leta Johnson, Salt Lake City, $90; Lee Ward, Casper, $120; Robin Dewolfe, Flagstaff, Ariz., $120; Samuel Gates, Woodbridge, Va., $120; Camille Preator, Burlington, $105; Joseph Czarobski, Thermopolis, $90; Frank Glass, Placerville, Calif., $15; Augustus Bercher, Shell, $145; William Barnett, Freedom, $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jessica Harris, Lovell, littering, $205; Baiwen Li, Kent, Ohio, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $125; Raymond Barnett, Denver, shoplifting under $1,000, $505; Joseph Egan, Forsyth, Mont., driving with invalid registration, $265; Egan,white lamps required to illuminate license plate, $265; Stella Callister, Daphne, Ala., under 21-years-old under the influence of alcohol, $255; Sagili Kirankumar, Bellevue, Wash., no child safety restraint, $65; Valon Jones, Neodesha, Kan., failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Juston Gulde, Huntley, Mont., driver failure to retain seven days of logs, $175; Jonathan Edelman, Billings, person 14 years or older fishing without a license, $235; Nicholas Musselman, Billings, person 14 years or older fishing without a license, $235; Laurel Hatch, Lovell, open alcohol container in moving vehicle, $125; Mark Dutiel, Belgrade, Mont., failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Bernadette Bolden, Gallatin, Tenn., no auto insurance, $545; Tara Branch, Hopkinton, Mass., no seat belt passenger more than 12 years old, $10; Adam Anderson, Lovell, invalid driver’s license, $250; Christopher Bentz, Billings, fishing without a license – 14 years and older, $235; Casey Hahn, Billings, fishing without a license – 14 years and older, $235; Mark Kelldorf, Heath, Texas, no child safety restraint system, $65; Peter Talpey, Manchester, N.H., operating a vehicle with improper equipment, $75; Maria Busch, Lovell, merging into the farthest lane when emergency vehicle present, $225; Richard Eckhardt, Billings, fishing without a license – 14 years and older, $235.
