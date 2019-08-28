Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Alicia McConnell, no liability insurance, $300 fine, $100 suspended, $10 court cost; Terry Franks, speeding, $74; Michael Thomason, illegal left turn, $70; Chad Ball, fail to yield or stop at sign, $60; Stetson Nielsen, no registration, $75; Maxwyll McCord, no valid registration, $65; Garrett Phillips, illegal left turn, $60; Chelsi DeBuff, speeding, $68; Braden Barkman, improper backing, crash, $150; Erika Gill, speeding, $68; Adam Hume, fail to yield entering or crossing roadway, crash, $160; Christian Sauers, no driver’s license, $110; Ian Townsend, improper backing, crash, $200, $10; George Lambdin, leaving crash scene, no liability insurance, no liability insurance-crash, bench warrant, fail to pay court fine.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Matthew Green, animal at large, $60; Ronald Berry, animal at large, $60; Alicia Nielsen, animal at large, $50, $10; no rabies vaccination, $60, $20 suspended.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Joyce Ferris, Box Elder, S.D., speeding, $71; Jessica Prussia, Cincinnati, Ohio, speeding, $80; Rochelle Nofzinger, Powell, speeding, $90; Darrian Treat, Powell, speeding, $68.
