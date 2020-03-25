Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Anthony Maestas, 36, warrant, March 16
Aaron Luther, 30, warrant for bond revocation, March 17
Derek Hutzenbieler, 30, driving under the influence of alcohol and open alcohol container, March 18
Disturbance
Clear View Road caller in Cody said their neighbors are playing music loudly. Deputies provided assistance at 1 p.m. March 17.
Smell of gas reported from Real Estate Connection on South Bent Street in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:45 p.m. March 20.
Traffic
Cow in the road on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. March 15.
Motor vehicle crash at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody. There were no injuries or blockage as of 7:35 p.m. March 15.
Semi truck blocking roadway near the intersection of Lane 3 and WYO 295 at 12:00 a.m. March 16. Deputies provided assistance.
Vehicle abandoned on Lane 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 2:25 p.m. March 18.
Deputies investigated a parking problem on Idaho Street in Meeteetse at 6:15 p.m. March 20.
Vehicle abandoned near the intersection of Road 5 and WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9 a.m. March 21.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers near the intersection of US 14A and County Road 3EX in Cody at 3:55 p.m. March 21.
Other
Road 12 in Powell man ordered products from a company online and said he hasn’t received them or a refund, nor any contact from the company. Deputies provided assistance at 9:45 a.m. March 15.
Richland Trail in Clark resident said someone withdrew $32,000 from their bank account and would like to speak to a deputy about it, 2:05 p.m. March 16.
Road 11 in Powell woman said her brother is being harassed. Deputies provided assistance at 6:40 p.m. March 16.
Deputies assisted Department of Family Services workers at the Park County Annex building on West 14th Street in Powell at 10:25 a.m. March 17.
Wallet found near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street in Cody at 6:45 p.m. March 17.
Joslen Drive in Powell resident received a fraudulent check. Deputies provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. March 18.
Woman reported items stolen from a residence on Arapahoe Trail in Cody at 6:20 a.m. March 19.
Trespassing complaint filed from WYO 294 in Powell at 12:55 p.m. March 19.
Cody resident stopped by the Park County Law Enforcement Center and has questions about his driver’s license. Deputies provided assistance at 8:15 p.m. March 19.
Deputies assisted the Powell Fire Department on Road 12 at 10:20 a.m. March 20.
Pistol lost from Ash Street in Frannie at 2:50 p.m. March 20.
McCullough Drive woman in Cody said her friend just told her to call 911. Deputies provided assistance at 5:55 p.m. March 20.
Man said his girlfriend is intoxicated on Lane 14 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:50 p.m. March 20.
Dog fell through the ice on the South Fork side of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir off County Road 6QS in Cody at 10:55 a.m. March 21.
Deputies assisted Cody Police at Walmart at 8:05 p.m. March 21.
Cody Police were assisted by deputies at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue at 10:20 p.m. March 21.
Woman lost her 9-month-old border collie dog with a brown leather leash and collar from WYO 295 in Powell at 11:15 p.m. March 21.
Arrowhead Drive in Cody resident would like to speak with a deputy. Deputies provided assistance at 11:20 p.m. March 21.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Winter Killsnight, 25, theft of property valued $1,000 or more, criminal trespassing, failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle, March 21
Shay Dontmix, 24, possession of controlled substance and shoplifting, March 21
Shyanna Wilson, 23, possession of controlled substance and shoplifting, March 21
Darren Carpenter, 34, public intoxication, March 22
Disturbance
Someone on a dirt bike near the Paul Stock Nature Trail on Spruce Drive. Police were unable to locate at 4:05 p.m. March 17.
Man and a young child are walking around in the dark near the Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street and got into an argument with a neighbor. The man is tall with dark hair and wearing a ball cap and leather jacket. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 p.m. March 17.
Neighbors are playing their TV or music loud at Parkway Trailer and RV Park on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:40 a.m. March 19.
Excessive amounts of smoke coming from a wood burning stove on 20th Street causing a nuisance. Officers provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. March 20.
Pioneer Avenue mother said her neighbor woke up her children yelling, causing them to scream. The mother is headed back from Powell right now and her sister is taking care of the children. Police issued a warning at 11:35 p.m. March 23.
Traffic
White truck with Ohio license plates running in the Good2Go gas station parking lot with someone sleeping inside. Officers provided assistance at 6:55 a.m. March 17.
Man on a red dirt bike has been speeding up and down Baker Drive. He was issued a warning at 5:35 p.m. March 17.
People are speeding near Eastside Elementary on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 7:50 a.m. March 18.
Man driving erratic near the 17th Street hill and pulling in front of the caller as they’re coming up the hill. The caller said they popped over to the other lane and returned again, and then near Albertsons pulled a u-turn across all lanes. Then, they pulled into the liquor store and pulled back out before heading back down the hill. Officers were unable to locate as of 5:50 p.m. March 19.
Delayed hit and run reported on a man driving with another male passenger that struck a parked motorcycle at the intersection of 21st Street and Pioneer Avenue. They were last seen heading west on Pioneer Avenue about 25 minutes ago. Reported at 6:35 p.m. March 19.
Woman said there has been a silver Volvo parked outside her house on River View Drive for more than a few months. Officers provided assistance at 3:10 p.m. March 20.
Possible REDDI report was filed on a silver GMC trying to ram a vehicle in front of them near the intersection of US 14A and County Road 3EX. Officers provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. March 21.
A red Ford with a white tail gate has been swerving all over the road near the Exxon gas station and Walmart. They were last seen pulling into the Parkway Campground and RV Park. Officers provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. March 21.
Trailer illegally parked with firewood for sale on Stampede Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. March 21.
Two-vehicle crash at Walmart. There were no injuries or blockage as of 8:25 p.m. March 21.
Woman said someone backed into her vehicle sometime in the past week on Sheridan Avenue. Officers issued at citation at 7:50 a.m. March 23.
Police issued a warning for a vehicle double parked near the intersection of Rocky Road at Big Horn Avenue at 8:35 p.m. March 23.
Other
Harassment reported at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive, 9:05 a.m. March 17.
Mountain View Drive woman is having problems with children in her neighborhood. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. March 17.
Dogs off the leash near Dacken Park on 22nd Street. They were gone upon police arrival at 5:50 p.m. March 17.
Woman came home to the Willow Creek Apartments on Cougar Avenue last night and said the deadbolt on her back door was broken and the attic door broken. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 p.m. March 17.
About seven kids are knocking on doors in the Newton Avenue area and then running away. Officers provided assistance at 10:25 p.m. March 17.
Person asked to leave Walmart and they refused at 12:30 a.m. March 18. Officers provided assistance.
Ford vehicle key found at Glendale Park on 15th Street at 1:40 p.m. March 18.
Gail Lane man said one of his license plates was stolen and placed on a U-Haul accruing parking tickets in New Jersey. Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. March 18.
Dealer plate lost from Denny Menholt on 16th Street and it is now being searched at 2:20 p.m. March 18.
Big white dog and chocolate lab dog at Livingston Elementary School on 12th Street. Police were unable to assist at 9:05 p.m. March 18.
Extra patrol requested at Brewgards on Mountain View Drive due to a recent break in, 1:05 p.m. March 19.
Baker Drive man said he heard a female moaning from the house south of his but could not see anyone. Officers were unable to locate as of 10:30 p.m. March 20.
“Sketchy” looking man asked for a ride to Denver at the Maverik south gas station on 17th Street at 12:15 a.m. March 22. He is wearing a plaid top, jeans and a ball cap or beanie.
Woman on 29th Street said the State Hospital is trying to harm her by saying COVID-19 isn’t real so that she will get infected with it. Officers were unable to assist at 7:45 a.m. March 22.
Female on 29th Street would like to trespass her mother from her home. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 a.m. March 22.
Caller at Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue would like to have an officer come look at surveillance of two people on a horse inside the store, 3 p.m. March 22.
Man was released from the Park County Detention Center on River View Drive and would like his belongings, 3:10 p.m. March 22.
Counterfeit $20 bill reported at McDonald’s on 17th Street, 6:50 p.m. March 22.
Carter Avenue resident would like to speak with an officer about their neighbor’s cat going to the bathroom in their yard and planters. Officers provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. March 23.
Man at Colter Bay Computer on Big Horn Avenue said his soon-to-be ex-wife is coming into his work and harassing him and took some cameras. Officers provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. March 23.
Renters moved out of a Bleistein Avenue property on March 18 and left a white and green Ford F-250 truck and flatbed trailer on the property. Officers provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. March 23.
Two silver keys on a single silver key ring- one with “Hillman” and the other “Ace” inscribed on them, found at Pinnacle Bank on Sheridan Avenue, 4:30 p.m. March 23.
A Kerper Boulevard South citizen has questions about the laws of current business closures. Officers provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. March 23.
Man was seen urinating in an alley on Meadow Lane Avenue near a white truck with two snowmobiles on it and a man standing nearby. Police issued a warning at 6:45 p.m. March 23.
Cement truck left a turn signal on at Big Horn Redi Mix on River View Drive at 9:10 p.m. March 23. Officers provided assistance.
