A few Cody High School students are bringing in a motivational speaker to the school to show their community support and raise awareness for a youth group.
It may help the message that this particular speaker, Sgt. First Class Dana Bowman, Ret., will be skydiving down to the 50-yard-line Friday with a 2,000-square-foot American flag and game ball in advance of the Broncs football game at 6 p.m. at Spike Vannoy Field.
“I think this will get our name out there more,” said student Colton Manchester, who along with Carter and Logan Schutzman worked on the plan for nearly a year.
They are all members of the Youth Advisory Board established by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West to work on ways to increase youth and family interest in the museum.
“We want to focus on the local kids, give them fun activities and get them to see things they wouldn’t normally get to see,” Manchester said. “Keep them interested in museums as a whole.”
Bowman was last in town in July for the grand reopening of the Cody Firearms Museum. This time he’ll be landing just across the street.
“It’s gonna be fun,” he said.
Before the drop, he’ll be spending time talking with students, including an inspirational speech Friday morning at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
“I’ll talk about inspiration, motivation, goal-setting, disabilities and abilities,” he said.
Since 1994 Bowman has proven his motivation by recovering from a parachute accident that killed his teammate and severed both of his legs.
“It’s just really an inspiring story that he has to tell,” Manchester said.
Nine months after the accident, Bowman became the first double amputee to re-enlist in the United States Army. He skydived with his commander into the ceremony.
After his re-enlistment, Bowman became the U.S. Parachute Team’s lead speaker and recruiting commander.
He now gives speeches around the country and has done the drop he’ll do Friday night many thousands of times.
Bowman said dropping into Cody includes better views than most.
“It’s beautiful,” he said.
