A tax dollar invested in the Cody, Meeteetse and Powell libraries returned $4.28 in materials borrowed, programs attendance, device training, public computer logins and meeting rooms booked last fiscal year. The county budget of $1,705,894 yielded more than seven million dollars if these same services were purchased at retail price.
Books, movies, digital downloads, music CDs and periodicals checked out totaled nearly 84 percent of the value for services from July, 2018-June, 2019. Programs, classes and volunteer hours donated account for over six percent of the total. Public computer use, wireless sessions, device training and access to online resources such as Ancestry.com, Universal class and NoveList add up to another seven plus percent.
Library meeting rooms provide gathering places for the whole community. More than 2,000 bookings in Powell and Cody alone amount to the retail equivalent of $195,452.
Hours donated by volunteers have nearly doubled in the three years examined so far.
Currently, the libraries gratefully recorded 2084 hours given in FY2019. That contrasts with 1,094 hours in FY2017 and 1104 in FY2016. The latest value assigned to those precious hours is $25.43 at Independentsector.org. Active Friends of the Library organizations and many other volunteers contributed the equivalent of a full time position last year.
Personal device training has increased 19 fold since FY2016 when only 141 sessions were recorded. Now, with the prevalence and proliferation of cell phones, tablets and computers, library staff logged 2,700 sessions with patrons during FY2019. They helped people download and enjoy eBooks, audiobooks, movies, magazines, music on a myriad of platforms. They resolved many other technological issues.
It is not surprising that circulation of actual books, audiobook CDs and DVDs has decreased slightly as digital downloads have gained share in Park County.
Use of the public computers has decreased significantly in the years examined. In 2016 they were used 42,109 times, while this latest figure for 2019 shows only 13,685 sessions. Wireless sessions have remained steady.
Attendance at library programs for all ages continues to trend upward. The greatest gains, 20 percent since FY2016, were for children’s events.
Visit parkcountylibrary.org for details.
From the Reference Librarian
The “summer slide” is a term often used to describe the decline in reading ability by children while they are away from school on summer vacation. Youth librarians urge kids and their parents to combat the slide by visiting the library, continuing to read throughout the summer and participating in special summer events. Although not labeled as such, and certainly not just in the summer, adults can also fight the slip and continually improve cognition, memory, comprehension and more by reading throughout their lives.
Need a reading recommendation? We’re happy to help. Contact Nicholle Gerharter at (307) 527-1880 or ngerharter@parkcountylibrary.org.
Grizzly Hall
Library programs are free and open to the public.
•Baroque folk music concert with Kate and Casey Stapleton; Celtic harp, twelve-string guitar and vocals to promote their new Wild West album, “Thieves and Dreamers,” 1 p.m. Aug. 8.
•The Heart Mountain Miracle, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 21. Join Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation executive director Dakota Russell as he recounts the extraordinary tale of the camp’s agricultural program and its quest to turn the high desert into verdant farmland.
•Singer-songwriter Garrett Randolph “Badlands” CD release party, 6-7:30 p.m., Sept. 5. Randolph will be joined by musician Brian Mandella to celebrate his debut CD which is dedicated to the survivors of the Dust Bowl.
Biblio Bistro
Sizzling Summer Sale of audiobooks, cookbooks, paperbacks, music CDs and DVDs, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 15 will be hosted by the Friends of the Cody Library. All proceeds benefit the library.
Teen Room
A library for students in grades 6-12.
•Board Game Competition, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays (except Aug. 26).
•Kindness Celebration, drop by 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 2. Special guests, Baby Noah and furry friends from Park County Animal Shelter arrive at noon.
•Movie Afternoon, treats will be served, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 14.
•Back to School Bingo, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
•After-hours Nerf Wars, sign up, 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 23.
Stop by for a calendar or visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens. For details contact Shelly Waidelich, (307) 527-1889 or sw@parkcountylibrary.org. On Facebook follow Park County Public Library Teen Room.
In the children’s library
Sign up for:
•Toddler Time for ages 1-4, 10–10:20 a.m. Mondays (except Aug. 26).
•Happy Dreamer Art mural for grades K-5, 3 p.m. Aug. 20.
•Back to School Party for grades K-5, 2-3 p.m. Aug. 26.
Drop in for:
•Kindness Celebration, drop by 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 2. Special guests, Baby Noah and furry friends from Park County Animal Shelter arrive at noon. Bring a lunch and enjoy chips, cookies, watermelon, balloon animals, free books, tattoos and outdoor games.
•Compete for a Cause Talent Show – Continuing our Kindness Project from Summer Reading, help raise money for Baby Noah and the Rivers family’s medical expenses at the Wynona Thompson auditorium, 6 p.m. Aug 22.
•Story Time for all ages, 10-10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays (except Aug. 27 and 28).
For details contact Holly Baker, (307) 527-1884, hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
The libraries will be closed Aug. 31-Sept. 2 for Labor Day.
For more information call (307) 527-1880, visit parkcountylibrary.org/calendar/, find Mabel Wilkinson or Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook or email news@parkcountylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.