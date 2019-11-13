There’s a chance to stock up on winter gear and support the local ski teams Saturday at the annual Ski Swap.
The event, 9:30 a.m.-noon at the Stock Activities Center, is a fundraiser for the Cody High School ski teams.
People may also support the team by dropping off gear 4-6 p.m. the day before.
Christian Baumeister, one of the managers at Sunlight Sports, said the store will also provide a lot of gear they need to sell.
“Everything will be laid out and it’s first, come first serve,” he said.
A portion of each sale will go to the high school team.
Staff from Sunlight will be on hand to help people choose new equipment.
“We’ll definitely be there, can help people pick out skis,” Baumeister said. “We help out with the high school ski team quite a bit.”
Skis, snowboards and related gear at the sale will be joined by general winter gear.
