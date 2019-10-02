Zora Emery Wren was born Sept. 24, 2019, at Powell Valley Hospital to Jack and Kyra Wren of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Tamera Wren and Sharla Carpenter Wierson.
Alexander Francis Ward was born Sept. 18, 2019, at Powell Valley Hospital to Vernon and Camaron Ward of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Paul and Troy Wambeke of Cowley, Tim Ward of Cody and Verna Tolson, Wapiti.
Elijah Lyle Sander was born Sept. 22, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Dana and Elizabeth Sander of Cody.
He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces.
Elijah joins four siblings: Damian, 10, Sabella, 9, Noelle, 7, and Adaya, 3.
Grandparents are Bernie and Annette Fischer, Wayne and Gaye Sander, Colleen Sander and Roberta Engesser.
Carli Konah Barclay was born Sept. 27, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Carter Barclay and Herli Wight of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Grandparents are Tuti Rosita and Massah Konah Barclay.
