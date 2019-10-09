CIVIL ACTIONS
Rocking Bar Ranch LLC v. Rooted on the River Ranch LLC; The plaintiff has submitted a motion to strike TO Engineers materials and to rejoinder the defendant’s second supplemental response to the plaintiff’s motion for partial summary judgement. Rocking Bar is citing eminent domain and an implied easement in its defense to take a strip of land from the defendant to access and rebuild a portion of the Ruby Ditch for conveyance of water rights. ROTR denies the existence of this easement. RBR has deposited $22,101 with the court in case it is ruled RBR must pay for the easement, but the plaintiff does not believe this will be the case.
Jerry Woodward and Angela Woodward v. Geo R. Pierce, Inc.; Pierce has submitted a brief in support of a motion for summary judgement. The Woodwards allege the defendant sold them a defective pre-manufactured modular home. They are suing for an undefined amount greater than $50,000. The defendant claims The Wyoming Mobile Home Warranty Act of 1975 does not apply to modular homes.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Erin Clark; The defendant’s pretrial conference was set for Jan. 9 and jury trial Feb. 12. Clark is accused of conspiring to deliver Schedule II controlled substance meth and possession with intent to deliver meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. She is accused of selling meth around 50 times between 2017-2018 with co-conspirator Bill Lee.
State v. Jeremy James; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for James. He is still in custody with $50,000 cash only bond. James is accused of child endangerment: permitting a minor in the presence of meth, a charge carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a minor in the vehicle, and possession of controlled substance meth, misdemeanors carrying up to 2 years in prison, and $1,750. James is accused of possessing a meth pipe and marijuana pipe and a small vile of meth in his vehicle with an infant present during a traffic stop in July. He also allegedly admitted to being high on meth.
State v. Eric Metzger; The defendant requested a hearing for disclosure of scientific materials related to biological testing and DNA. In addition, the pretrial conference was delayed to Jan. 9 and jury trial to Feb. 12. In that same hearing he will also appear before the court on unrelated possession of marijuana and meth charges. The defendant is also facing charges for theft of property valued more than $1,000, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. Metzger is accused of stealing $12,000 in cash from a Cody man in July 2018.
State v. Tonya Lara; An Oct. 18 arraignment hearing was set for Lara. The defendant is facing a felony for possessing a controlled substance in an amount larger than three grams, a charge carrying up to 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. She is also facing a misdemeanor for interference with a peace officer, a charge carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,000 in fines. Lara was allegedly found with 6.9 grams of meth in her possession while at the base of Cedar Mountain in May 2018. She allegedly attempted to evade a BLM agent.
State vs. Zachary Mundahl; After the state filed a petition to revoke Mundahl’s probation, he was finally served a warrant on Oct. 4. Mundahl is accused of breaking his probation by failing to show up for a meeting with his probation agent, found with meth and alcohol in his possession, and losing his employment. In September 2018, Mundahl was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation and an 8-10 year suspended prison sentence. Mundahl pled guilty to stealing $22,700 from UBlaze Vapor Store on 1209 Sheridan Ave.
State v. Breanna L. Roemmich; The state recently filed a petition to revoke Roemmich’s probation, after she was charged with possession of a controlled substance in August. In February, Roemmich pled guilty to theft of property worth more than $1,000, interference with a peace officer and attempting to flee or elude officers. She was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation. In April 2018, Roemmich assisted with the theft of a Mazda Miata and was a driver in the ensuing chase from authorities.
