Uriah Thomas Koehn was born July 2, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Christopher and Renee Koehn of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds and was 18 inches long.
Uriah joins a 1-year-old brother, Judah, and an 8-year-old sister, Clara.
Augustus Liam Stanger-Wood was born July 3, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Darin Wood of Powell and Jessie Stanger of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Augustus joins six siblings: brothers Christian and Sebastian Wood and sisters Hannah and Lizzy Wood and Aliya and Audrey Stanger.
Grandparents are Larry and Teri Stanger.
Ryder Hansen was born July 3, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Joel and Taffany Hansen of Cody.
He weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces.
Ryder joins a 19-month-old sibling, Asher.
William Lincoln Borders was born July 2, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Nick and Jenie Borders of Thermopolis.
He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
William joins two siblings: Emerie, 5, and Mieka, 4.
Grandparents are Diana Kay Borders of Las Vegas and the late William “Randy” Borders of Cody, and Julie Thomason and the late Tommy Thomason of Billings.
