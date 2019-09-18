In conjunction with the 150th anniversary of the right to vote given to women in Wyoming, Dr. Jeremy Johnston will speak on “Buffalo Bill, Wyoming, and the Women’s Suffrage Movement,” Monday.
Johnston, curator of the Buffalo Bill Museum, and managing editor of “The Papers of William F. Cody,” will address the Pahaska Corral of Westerners.
The event is scheduled for the Governors Room at the Irma Hotel. A no-host dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the presentation at 7. Both portions of the event are open to the public, but an RSVP is necessary.
Email Lynn Houze at ljhcody@tctwest.net.
