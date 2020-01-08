CIVIL ACTIONS
Rocky Mountain Recovery v. Amanda Boynton; Boynton is ordered to pay $63,740 for unpaid medical bills to Yellowstone Recovery Center. This amount includes the principle balance of $46,500, plus interest.
Wendy Smith and Solid Ground Inc., v. Jim Johnson and Red Iron Repair Inc.; The plaintiffs allege they had an agreement with the defendant to pay $5,500 for vehicle repair within 10 days of it being dropped off. After 16 months spent working on the truck, they said the defendant presented a price of $10,749. When the plaintiff refused to pay this and only the total amount, the defendant refused to give back their vehicle. They are seeking restitution and return of the vehicle. The defendants say the plaintiff was informed the work would cost more than originally expected. They are countersuing for $15,000.
James Bartel, Robin Bartel, Luke Magargal, Sarah Magargal and Nanette Till v. Laurie McNeil, Ricky McNeil, Bruce Shackelford and Catherine Shackelford; The plaintiffs have amended their complaint to include claims for an implied easement and reimbursement for maintenance of Whitney Drive. The plaintiffs claim they have easement rights to cross the Shackelford’s driveway and McNeil’s property to access harvested hay. The defendants say this easement right does not exist and have blocked the access. They also claim alternate access routes exist that do not cross their property.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Ed Hume Sr.; Hume pleaded not guilty to breaking his probation conditions. He is accused of smoking meth in December that he found in his vehicle. In September, he was sentenced to five years supervised probation with a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence last month, after pleading guilty to knowingly and willfully allowing children in the presence of methamphetamine. He was found with meth pipes at his home where five children were living in September 2017.
State v. Brigette Hine; Hine has pleaded not guilty to violating her probation conditions. She is accused of testing positive for meth in May, failing to report to her supervising agent and absconding from authorities in June. In April, Hine was sentenced to 1 year supervised probation and a 30-day suspended jail sentence after admitting to being in contempt of court for two different required drug testings. She was required to undergo drug testing and random searches in April 2018.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; Judge Bill Simpson made an order allowing the telephonic testimony of Dr. Joseph K. McElhiny during a 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 hearing. Geissler has pleaded not guilty to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges he is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State v. Shania Justice; A 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27 arraignment was set for Justice. She is facing charges for attempting to conspire to deliver meth, a charge carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. In October 2018, authorities allegedly intercepted a package of meth that was sent through the mail to arrive with the Justice family in Meeteetse. Shania is accused of helping organize the mail transaction. She has been out of custody since July on $10,000 cash/surety bond.
State v. Tonya Lara; A 9 a.m. Thursday pretrial conference and Feb. 12 jury trial was set for Lara. The defendant pleaded not guilty to possessing a controlled substance in an amount larger than three grams, a charge carrying up to 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. She is also pled not guilty for interference with a peace officer, a charge carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,000 in fines. Lara was found with 6.9 grams of meth in her possession while at the base of Cedar Mountain in May 2018. She allegedly attempted to evade a BLM agent.
State v. Tristen Brewer; Brewer waived her right to a speedy trial. She is facing 2 counts abuse, neglect, abandonment, intimidation or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Brewer is accused of stealing money and keeping poor care of a Meeteetse man she was hired to take care of.
State v. Lee Bentley; A 9 a.m. Thursday pretrial conference and Feb. 12 jury trial was set for Bentley. He made a request for disclosure of all witness statements made in the case which has been granted. Bentley pled not guilty to conspiring to deliver a controlled substance and for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. He is accused of being involved in the Bill Lee meth ring in early 2018, distributing meth within that organization.
State v. Sean Randolph; A 9 a.m. Feb. 12 jury trial was set for Randolph. Randolph is accused of conspiring to deliver controlled substance meth and possessing with intent to deliver meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. The defendant is accused of conspiring with the federally sentenced Bill Lee to sell meth in Thermopolis.
State v. Taryn Kokkeler; Kokkeler’s pretrial conference was continued to March 12 and jury trial April 15. The defendant is accused of purchasing a half pound of meth from one of Bill Lee’s distributors and making a drug run with Lee. She is facing up to 60 years in prison and $75,000 in fines on two counts of intent to deliver meth and one count of conspiracy to deliver meth.
State v. Robert Pedro; Pedro waived his right to a speedy trial. He is facing up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 for delivery and conspiracy to deliver meth. Pedro is accused of purchasing 14 grams of meth from distributor Bill Lee.
Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kristin Fortune, failure to yield or stop at stop sign, crash, $160.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kyalonni Zierke, animal disturbing the peace, $160.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Carol Perry, Powell, following too closely, crash, $160.
