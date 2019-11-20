With the holiday season quickly approaching, the 38th annual 4X4 Exhibit & Sale opens Dec. 3, in the Cabre Building’s Northwest Gallery.
The perennially popular sale gives all art aficionados the opportunity to buy artwork and holiday gifts at a reasonable cost. In keeping with tradition, the doors to the gallery, located in the Cabre Building, will remain locked until exactly 7 p.m. when crowds rush to get first chance at the diminutive art created by Northwest College faculty, staff and students.
Works submitted for the mixed-media show can be no larger than 16 square inches in two-dimensional form and 64 cubic inches in three-dimensional form. Prices for all pieces are set at either $8, $12, or $16 each.
All artwork will remain on display in the gallery until Dec. 12, which is when purchasers can pick up their pieces. Artwork must be purchased at the event or by contacting NWC Art & Galleries Coordinator Denise Kelsay; no advance sales are permitted.
Light refreshments will be available for artists and patrons at the opening reception. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information about this event, contact NWC Coordinator of Art Anne Toner at (307) 754-6212 or Anne.Toner@nwc.edu.
