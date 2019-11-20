Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Shauna Poulsen, no liabiity insurance, $300 fine, $100 suspended, $10 court cost; Ana Islas, speeding, $155; Lois Blackburn, no registration, $65; Carl Swan, no liability insurance, unsafe backing, crash, $160; Sylvia Jarvies, passing school bus with red flashers and stop sign activated, $195; Ashten Snyder, passing school bus with red flashers and stop sign activated, $300, $10; Shelby Regester, illegal lane change, crash, $160; Keifer Buss, failure to yield left turn, crash, $125, $10.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Guangce Xin Zhang, animal at large, $60.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Roland Shehu, Philadelphia, speeding, $99; Joshua Rives, Loveland, Colo., speeding, $90; Dorothy Nuttall, Byron, speeding, $102; Joshua Fesler, Tracy, Calif., speeding in school zone, $120; Karsen Binstock, Billings, speeding, $99.
