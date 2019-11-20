Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Shauna Poulsen, no liabiity insurance, $300 fine, $100 suspended, $10 court cost; Ana Islas, speeding, $155; Lois Blackburn, no registration, $65; Carl Swan, no liability insurance, unsafe backing, crash, $160; Sylvia Jarvies, passing school bus with red flashers and stop sign activated, $195; Ashten Snyder, passing school bus with red flashers and stop sign activated, $300, $10; Shelby Regester, illegal lane change, crash, $160; Keifer Buss, failure to yield left turn, crash, $125, $10.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Guangce Xin Zhang, animal at large, $60.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Roland Shehu, Philadelphia, speeding, $99; Joshua Rives, Loveland, Colo., speeding, $90; Dorothy Nuttall, Byron, speeding, $102; Joshua Fesler, Tracy, Calif., speeding in school zone, $120; Karsen Binstock, Billings, speeding, $99. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.