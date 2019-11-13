Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Colleen Searle, 22, warrant, Nov. 5
Scott Abraham, 50, warrant, Nov. 6
Disturbance
Caller on Justice Lane in Cody hears screaming from southwest of him, coming from a two-story house with a red Jeep in front, someone getting into it, 2:25 p.m. Nov. 3.
Loud truck possibly with a diesel engine, running outside with its lights on for about an hour on Stone Sheep Circle in Powell, 3:50 a.m. Nov. 9.
Traffic
Car abandoned at the Frannie Park near the intersection of Conoco Road and County Road 1XG. The vehicle is right off the left-hand side, underneath the water tower, 3:25 p.m. Nov. 3.
Accident on WYO 120 North in Cody, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 3.
Deer getting pulled off WYO 114 in Powell, 5:50 p.m. Nov. 3.
Cow on US 14A in Cody, 6:40 a.m. Nov. 4.
Vehicle parked in alley between State and Franklin streets near the intersection of Water Avenue, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
White Chevrolet Tahoe parking on Fremont Avenue in Powell, driving very slowly, 4:35 p.m. Nov. 4.
Hay on US 14A in Cody, 9:50 a.m. Nov. 5.
Ford pickup truck driving westbound down Main Street with 5-year-old boy in the bed, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 5.
Two vehicles pulled over to the side of the road on US 14A in Cody, one of which had broken down, 11:35 p.m. Nov. 5.
White Dodge in strange position on the South Fork side of County Road 6QS and Stagecoach Trail in Cody intersection, 9:20 a.m. Nov. 6.
Four door white GMC or Chevrolet truck with topper and no license plates last seen heading west on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 4:05 p.m. Nov. 6.
Car had a flat tire on US 14-16-20 West at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 6.
A car and a deer collided on WYO 295 in Powell, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
Other
Man on South Tolman Road in Clark said an employee he fired last Friday has been contacting him and threatening to hurt him, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4.
Pull-behind camp trailer abandoned near power plant on Lane 11 in Powell, 11:35 a.m. Nov. 5.
Ex-wife damaged some items being stored on Road 11 in Powell, 1:40 p.m. Nov. 6.
Sage Drive in Cody man said he was assaulted by an unknown man, 1:05 a.m. Nov. 7.
Powell Police called and said one of their patrol cars was hit by a person on their bike near the intersection of North Clark Street and East Sixth Street, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 7.
Resident near the intersection of Rolling Hills Drive and County Road 2AB in Cody said one of his bus drivers watched people drive around opening other people’s mail boxes and looking inside them, 4:35 p.m. Nov. 7. Caller said they have video surveillance of the act.
German-made rifle with a scope and yellow tag on it found at gravel pit near the Sheep Mountain trailhead, at the intersection of County Road 6MR and Sheep Mountain Lane in Cody, 12:35 p.m. Nov. 8.
Neighbor’s dog is chasing woman’s horses on Road 5 in Powell, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 8.
Mysterious black lab dog in Lane 9 man’s yard with his dogs, 11:05 a.m. Nov. 9.
Horse in pasture on County Road 6WX in Cody is being neglected, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 9.
Woman was bitten by an animal on Rancho Trail in Powell. She is currently in the Powell Valley Healthcare emergency room as of 7:25 p.m. Nov. 9.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Heather Krubeck, 34, criminal trespass and breach of peace, Nov. 5
Spencer Burns, 22, probation violation, under the influence of controlled substances and failure to adhere to pedestrian crossing, Nov. 8
Disturbance
Person causing a disturbance at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue, 4:55 p.m. Nov. 5.
Beck Avenue man said he heard firecrackers being shot off from across the street, 6:50 p.m. Nov. 9.
Traffic
Broken glass in the road near Probuild on Sheridan Avenue, 8:10 a.m. Nov. 5.
Vehicle accident reported from yesterday that occurred at the intersection of Beck Avenue and 17th Street. The caller is at Big Horn Paint as of 9:50 a.m. Nov. 5.
A FedEx truck and another vehicle got in an accident near Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue. There was no injuries but possible blockage as of 3:25 p.m. Nov. 5.
Vehicle has been parked at Rocky Mountain School of the Arts on Sheridan Avenue for more than a week. The caller wants to have it towed as of 11:05 a.m. Nov. 6 and would like to talk to an officer about it.
Funeral escort requested from United Methodist Church on Beck Avenue to old Riverside Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 6.
Hit and run at West Park Regional Hospital on Sheridan Avenue. The caller saw a vehicle hit a parked car near the emergency room entrance then drive off. The suspected vehicle is heading down Sheridan passed the Irma Hotel at 11:40 a.m. Nov. 6.
REDDI report filed on red Chevrolet pickup truck with no license plates, which passed the caller and keeps drifting in between the lines near the intersection of County Road 6WX and County Road 6UU. It was headed towards town as of 5:35 p.m. Nov. 6.
Crash between a white Chevrolet Cruz and green Buick at the bottom of the 12th Street hill, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7.
Truck lost a wheel at the Big Horn Avenue and WYO 120 North stop sign near the Good2Go gas station on Depot Drive, 8:40 a.m. Nov. 7.
White Nissan Rouge did not stop for a bus at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue. The caller said they have video proof in the school office, 1:50 p.m. Nov. 7.
Old Chevrolet pickup truck with multi-colored doors and fenders has been sitting abandoned on Willow Lane for 10 days, 4:20 p.m. Nov. 7.
Woman said her boyfriend was intoxicated and threw himself in front of her vehicle, laying in the middle of the road at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street, 1:35 a.m. Nov. 8.
Debris in road near Y-Tex on Big Horn Avenue, 10:50 a.m. Nov. 10.
Woman said a lifted purple truck with no tail gate was following her when she was at Juby’s Mobile Home Court 50 minutes ago. The truck just drove by slowly and honked at her on Big Horn Avenue, while headed toward Beacon Hill. She said the female driver with dirty blonde hair has driven by three times in the last hour as of 12:20 a.m. Nov. 11.
There was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 10th Street and Beck Avenue. There was no injuries or blockage as of 12:25 p.m. Nov. 11.
Other
Woman at Mountain View Manor said someone stole a boot that was left by her door, but did not disturb her purse that was also left nearby. She said the door was locked when she went to bed. The female reported this at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
Man said his step-daughter is being disruptive at his house on Glade Court and he would like her removed, 12 a.m. Nov. 6.
Possible drug related activity reported by Cody caller at 2:50 p.m. Nov. 6.
Auto burglary reported that occurred on Ninth Street between 5:45 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Reported at 3:35 p.m. Nov. 6.
Bleistein Avenue woman said her ex-boyfriend is trying to get her car repoed and is constantly annoying her in other ways as well. The caller is on her way to the Cody Law Enforcement Center to talk about it at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 6.
Stampede Avenue man said another male is threatening him, 8:25 a.m. Nov. 7.
Silver IPhone with yellow and red sticker and pop socket found at Musser Sales on 13th Street, 10:40 a.m. Nov. 7.
Purse stolen near the intersection of 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 3 p.m. Nov. 7.
Caller would like help with performing an alcohol test at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street, 9:45 p.m. Nov. 7.
Man said he was assaulted by a Cody Steakhouse co-worker the previous night at 9:30 p.m. Reported at 1:10 p.m. Nov. 8.
Male said he was going through his dumpster on Bleistein Avenue and believes he found stolen items inside at 5 p.m. Nov. 8.
Man said he lost his backpack that had extra ammo, a filet knife and his medication inside, near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8.
Caller found a backpack on County Road 2AB near Certainteed, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9.
Woman said a man has been showing up to her house on Rumsey Avenue and work unannounced despite asking him to stop, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 9.
Female said her ex-husband hit her last night and took her gun and medication from her home at Juby’s Mobile Home Court, Now, he is threatening to kill himself with the gun, 8 p.m. Nov. 9.
Trailer spotted unloading Christmas trees in a lot that says no dumping on Sheridan Avenue. There is a Dodge dually truck with an unknown color hauling the grey snowmobile trailer. As of 6:10 p.m. Nov. 10 it has left and is now headed east.
A cat bit an employee at the Park County Animal Shelter on US 14-16-20 East, 10:05 a.m. Nov. 11.
Bleistein Avenue woman had a package delivered to her that says narcotics on it at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11.
Large yellow lab dog in E Avenue man’s yard, 5:35 p.m. Nov. 11.
