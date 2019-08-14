A hunter education course is being held in Cody starting Sunday.
The class is five nights, 5:15-7:45, ending Aug. 23 and excluding Aug. 22, at Cody Firearms Experience.
The class is sponsored by Wyoming Outdoorsmen. Register at wgfd.wyo.gov/Education/Hunter-Education.
