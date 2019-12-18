CIVIL ACTIONS
CollectionCenter Inc. v. Scott Dobbs; Dobbs is ordered to pay $197,769.10 to CollectionCenter for a debt, plus interest. The defendant had $160,942.72 in unpaid hospital bills at West Park Hospital.
Jerry Woodward and Angela Woodward v. Geo R. Pierce, Inc.; Judge Bill Simpson granted summary judgement on the defendant’s claims of breach of warranty of merchantability and fitness as it concerns any implied warranty. The defendant’s summary judgement request for breach of warranty of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose are denied as it concerns any breach of express warranties, and summary judgement is also denied for the defendant’s breach of contract claim and false representation claim. The Woodwards allege the defendant sold them a defective pre-manufactured modular home. They are suing for an undefined amount greater than $50,000. The defendant claims The Wyoming Mobile Home Warranty Act of 1975 does not apply to modular homes.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Daniel Justice; Justice pleaded no contest to conspiring to deliver controlled substance meth. A presentence investigation will be conducted by the Wyoming Department of Corrections for consideration at his sentencing. He will also be ordered to take a substance abuse assessment and is now allowed to communicate with Sloan Justice and Shania Justice. Daniel Justice is accused of conspiring with his family members to receive meth in the mail at his Meeteetse house a number of times in the past year. He faces up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
State v. Eric Metzger; The defendant’s motion to suppress is denied. At a previous suppression hearing, the defendant had questioned times of radio transmissions between Park County dispatch and Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson. After that hearing, the state submitted evidence it believed disproved factual issues raised during the hearing. Metzger is accused of 2 counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance, felonies carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. He is also facing misdemeanor charges for driving with a crack in his windshield, a crime carrying up to 20 days in prison and $200. Metzger was found with marijuana and a methamphetamine pipe in October while on bond for two felony drug charges in Montana.
State v. Shania Justice; Justice had her case bound over to district court Dec. 11. She is facing charges for attempting to conspire to deliver meth, a charge carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. In October 2018, authorities allegedly intercepted a package of meth that was sent through the mail to arrive with the Justice family in Meeteetse. Shania is accused of helping organize the mail transaction. She has been out of custody since July on $10,000 cash/surety bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.