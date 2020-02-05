Red Cross of Wyoming in coordination with Northwest College is presenting several free training courses in Powell for current and potential volunteers. All classes are 6-8 p.m. at Northwest College.
American Red Cross Disaster Services orientation is Feb. 11.
This course designed to introduce the public to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Services, including ways to turn your compassion into action with our volunteer mission.
Disaster Action Team workshop is Feb. 25. This course is designed to prepare those who want to respond 24/7/365 to local emergencies (such as home fires) to provide Red Cross client assistance such as shelter, food, clothing and comfort kits. These services are provided by the Red Cross by on-call teams overnight, on weekends and on holidays.
American Red Cross disaster preparedness is March 10. This course introduces the American Red Cross’ Community Preparedness programs, including youth and senior citizen preparedness education and a free smoke alarm installation program.
Damage Assessment is March 24. This course introduces the tasks and responsibilities of Disaster Assessment responders, including how to conduct Detailed Damage Assessments accurately, efficiently and safely when assigned to a disaster response.
People can sign up at nwc.edu/ctd/training/powell.html. For more information contact Red Cross of Wyoming Disaster Program Manager Gehrig Haberstock at (307) 251-2231; gehrig.haberstock3@redcross.org.
