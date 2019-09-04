Join the Meeteetse Museums for a presentation by Dr. Larry Todd on ice patch archaeology and elk migration corridors in Park County on Saturday at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
Park County is home to breathtaking landscapes and rich histories. Among these landscapes are ice patches, areas where the snow pack has turned into perennial ice. These ice patches have trapped information about Wyoming’s prehistoric peoples and environment.
Organic materials are preserved in the anaerobic environment created by the ice patches.
As organic materials are not typically preserved in archaeological settings, ice patches present a rare chance to learn.
Building on previous research, Dr. Larry Todd will present on prehistoric archaeological materials and contemporary elk migration corridors as researched through the Wyoming Migration Initiative.
For more information contact info@meeteetsemuseums.org or call (307) 868-2423. The Meeteetse Museums are at 1947 State St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.