Nestled deep in the Lower South Fork, about seven miles from the nearest road, are three abandoned cabins that hold a special place in Park County history.
“It’s about history, preserving history,” Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston said.
In June, Park County Archivist Brian Beauvais and Dakota Russell, both members of the Park County Historic Preservation Commission, made a pack trip with Livingston’s assistance to visit the Needle Creek cabins. It wasn’t so much a trip to the backcountry, but rather, a historical mission to document the cabins’ current standing and garner as much info on them as possible to prove why they should be preserved. It is their goal to get the cabins on the National Register of Historic Places.
Currently, the cabins have no protection of any kind and could be torn down by the Shoshone National Forest or natural forces.
“We have a responsibility to keep them up for the community,” Russell said.
Due to the perceived lack of significance that they hold, the Forest Service reserves the right to tear down the cabins. When the Hardluck Fire raged in 2013, Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Kristie Salzmann told Wyoming Public Radio the cabins failed to meet the criteria for historic preservation and would not be protected by firefighters. Those fires didn’t reach the cabins.
“Based upon the regionally approved Shoshone National Forest Facilities Master Plan (established in 2017), the Needle Creek cabins are slated for disposal,” Salzmann wrote in a recent email.
Disposal of the cabins could occur through either through sale or removal, decommissioning, or potentially leasing through a third-party. Salzmann said the disposal of the cabins has not yet been scheduled but her staff is exploring options on the issue.
Even if the cabins do make it on to the National Register, it does not guarantee their protection, but it makes it less likely the National Forest would tear them down because of possible public response.
Few people from the general public know of the cabins, but historical designation can change that, and Beauvais said it also could spark a partnership with the Forest Service to protect the cabins.
“Without a partnership it’s pretty toothless,” Beauvais said. “We would have to establish some management plan.”
Historical foundations
The oldest of the remaining Needle Creek cabins dates back to about 1941 when Jesse and Mickey Wight built the structure along Needle Creek. Buffalo Bill Cody first developed mining in the area on Needle Mountain in 1896, building about 20 cabins across the river from the present day cabins for his Stinking Water Mine operation. It was here he attempted to mine molybdenum, copper and ore, but to only moderate success.
The Wights purchased the abandoned mining claim and took up their Needle Creek homestead shortly after, eventually building three cabins.
Mickey Wight’s cabins became a popular stop along the South Fork trail, mostly because of the hospitality she showed guests and the fresh baked pies she would serve to hungry hunters and travelers that included Supreme Court judges, governors, congressmen, princes and business tycoons. Her most popular pie was lemon meringue her son Jermy Wight said in a 2010 interview.
“Mickey made such delicious lemon pies on a dinky little wood stove,” Jermy recalled. “She often had people coming and going from the mine, and for her delicious famous lemon pie they would do almost anything for her, including chopping her wood or taking messages.”
The Wights would also sell socks and even kept a check that was made to them by a member of the Vanderbilt family.
Although the Wights occupied the cabins in the middle of the 20th century, they still lived a pioneering lifestyle, removed from many modern amenities. For them, the quickest way to town was a horseback ride, but Mickey rejected even this comfort, preferring to make the 18-mile round trip by walking.
“Mickey Wight was a rugged woman,” Antoinette Elliott said in a 1997 interview on her memories of early South Fork life.
Jermy Wight said Mickey was known to be a good prospector and for hunting and trapping all year round, catching martins, deer and even a coyote on one occasion.
With her death in 1974, the cabins were for the most part abandoned, although Jermy and other outfits made efforts to start profitable mining operations there for the next 11 years. The mining claims reverted to the Shoshone National Forest in 1985. Furthermore, Jermy was not able to take ownership of the cabins because Mickey never wrote a will and since he was not biologically related as her stepson, the property was transferred to the Forest Service.
Today, the cabins sit primitive yet functional, with vegetable cans covering the cracks in the floor. Two of the three cabins are still standing in original form with stoves upright and chairs inside, just as if Mickey had left them last week.
“These cabins are a testament to how much dispersed population there was here back in the day,” Beauvais said. “There were homesteads all over the place.”
The roofs on all three cabins are largely intact and functional, with no water damage visible, but about 50 percent of the third cabin is dilapidated and is the least likely candidate for historical preservation.
A slightly off-kilter outhouse also sits on the edge of the hillside, still covered with a green asphalt roof.
Saving structures
The fight to save the cabins will be an uphill battle, but not an impossible one.
“We’re determining what features to measure and study, is there anything significant or worthy of preservation?” Russell said. “The story and narrative behind it and its connection to Park County history.”
The critical step to getting the cabins on the National Register of Historic Places is receiving recommendation from the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office.
A detailed physical description of the property and an explanation of its historical significance is required. If approved by the state review board for nomination, it will be sent to the National Park Service for official listing in the National Register.
The quality of this documentation is critical as it can make or break a decision. In 1999, the cabins were rejected for placement on the National Register.
“It’s important to recognize history in the community,” Russell said. “It’s easy to see history right off the road but there’s a lot of history in Wyoming that is up in these mountain trails. It’s still part of our history, it’s just not roadside history.”
Beauvais said he plans to submit this documentation by the end of the year. He is still unsure of the cabins’ chances for approval because of their indirect connection to Buffalo Bill, so he will emphasize the mining aspect in his application presentation.
“The site is very historical but the cabins are not as significant,” Beauvais said.
The Wilderness Act of 1964, which officially established a national wilderness preservation system, stipulates the National Park Service must maintain its lands as wilderness areas and not perpetuate or reconstruct man-made structures, a point which has been backed in numerous federal court cases.
As such, many old cabins, some with great historical significance on Shoshone National Forest and Washakie Wilderness land were torn down during the 20th century, Livingston said.
But in 2016, the U.S. District Court of Western Washington did uphold NPS the right to perform maintenance on several structures at Olympia National Park for the purpose of historical preservation, as long as the renovation was consistent with preserving the area’s wilderness character, a key component to the Wilderness Act.
Although the Shoshone National Forest operates under different jurisdiction under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Salzmann said her agency follows the Wilderness Act.
