Yellowstone Harmony Chorus presented its Vocal Music Scholarship during the chorus’ Monday night rehearsal July 15. Traditionally, the chorus awards one scholarship annually to a graduating high school or home-schooled senior girl in the Bighorn Basin who is planning to continue in vocal music as a major, minor or life activity.
This year, Aili Roberson of Cody received the $1000 scholarship.
“I have been involved in music as long as I can remember” Roberson said. She entertained the chorus ladies by singing one of her favorite jazz pieces, “Crazy He Calls Me,” by Billie Holiday.
The chorus selected Roberson due to her very extensive school and community musical involvement. Aili plans to continue in music with her varied talents of playing trumpet, piano, and singing and will be pursuing Music Education.
She wants to teach music at the elementary level as she said that’s where the foundation of music begins. At Cody High School she was in advanced choral groups Equestria! and SYNERGY. She was selected for All-State Choir four years in a row, North Big Horn Basin Choir for two years, and the Wyoming All-State Jazz Choir this past year. She also participates in theatre and drama and recently performed as “Little Red” in the Cody Community Theatre production of “Into the Woods.”
Roberson plans to attend Northwest College this fall.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus is a group of women who sing a cappella harmony in many different music genres.
In addition to town events, the chorus also presents an annual concert Oct. 27 this year.
