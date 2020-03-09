Kate Bonnet and her 4-year old daughter Aryia were driving through the Wind River Canyon on Feb. 9, when an accident changed their lives and put on display people willing to step up and help out.
The two were moving back to Cody from Kentucky, but before reaching Thermopolis Bonnet hit a patch of ice around a corner. Despite slowing down for it, she said the black ice sent the car into a spin into the opposite lane. Hitting headfirst into the guardrail, the car was pushed back into the road and into the path of a truck.
The impact sent Bonnet’s car into another spin, this time hitting the mountainside. Mother and daughter were taken to the Thermopolis hospital where both were examined.
“I received major whiplash from the impact of the truck, as well as some cuts and bruises,” Bonnet said. “My daughter had a multitude of injuries. While at the hospital in Thermopolis, they inserted a chest tube and ran multiple tests. While waiting for the life-flight team to arrive they finished my examination and discharged me so I could be flown with her to St. Vincent in Billings. They had intubated and sedated my daughter at this time.”
At St. Vincent, Aryia was found to have liver and kidney laceration, a fractured left arm, fractured vertebrae in her back, fractured ribs, a hemo-pneumothorax in her right side and bilateral pulmonary contusion. Following those discoveries, an arterial line and a catheter were inserted, and another doctor at another hospital was called.
Within two hours of arriving at St. Vincent in Billings, the two were again life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Aryia was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
“My daughter was admitted to the PICU, and that was where we spent most of our time,” Kate said. “After they were able to stabilize her, they brought in the spinal experts who could fix her back and stabilize her spine. It was at that time we had noticed that she wasn’t moving her left leg at all.”
With MRI and CT scans, the doctors saw that Aryia’s spinal cord was damaged, but only on the left side. Aryia couldn’t move, but could still feel, her left leg and foot. After a three-day period keeping an eye on her, focusing on her abdomen and brain due to being knocked unconscious in the crash, the back surgery began.
One of her vertebrae was damaged beyond repair, but the doctors were able to fuse two of them together while placing rods to keep other vertebrae from fusing. Aryia’s chest tube was also replaced. When the surgery was completed, Aryia started treatment for pneumonia and received the antibiotics for post-surgery recovery.
Chad Bonnet, Aryia’s grandfather and Kate’s father, was working as a chef and kitchen manager in Seward, Alaska, at the time, but took a leave of absence as soon as he heard of the accident. He got on the next flight out of Anchorage, on Feb. 10, and arrived in Salt Lake City the next day.
One of the biggest supporters of the Bonnet family during their stay in Salt Lake City was Mary Lowden Evans, a former Cody resident. Evans, having had a lot of experience living in the hospital due to her son Riggin’s illnesses, contacted several organizations and started a few money-raising campaigns to help support the Bonnet family.
“A local person from Cody contacted me when they had heard what had happened,” Evans said. “Having experience with such things, I was called to help out and I jumped at the chance to help Kate and her daughter.”
Evans contacted a Utah women’s Jeep club, Wenches with Winches, to get clean clothing for Kate to wear. Donation drives were started in Evans’ community of Daybreak in South Jordan and at Saver’s Thrift Store to help cover medical expenses, and all across the state of Utah.
Evans received donations to help support Kate and Chad’s stay in the Ronald McDonald House with room and board, which allowed them to focus on staying at the hospital with Aryia. They received so many donations that not only did it pay for their two-week stay, but also for Kate’s stay in a few weeks for their follow-up with the doctors and paying forward for another family’s stay.
Evans was also the one who helped coordinate the family’s flight out of Salt Lake City back to Cody through Pilots for Christ. Her son Riggen had flown with them before 10 years ago as a Make-A-Wish recipient, and ever since Evans had been involved with them, becoming the VP for the Wyoming chapter for a time. The pilot who flew them out of Salt Lake City, Brooks Johnson, came from Green River to help Aryia and her family get back to Cody in the fastest, most comfortable way possible.
The Bonnets arrived in Cody on Feb. 26 with an already built wheelchair ramp for Aryia. It was put togethert by volunteers Cameron McEndree and Casey Edwards in under 24 hours for the family’s arrival. The ramp was built with donated materials from Ace Hardware.
With as much support the Bonnets have gotten from both Cody and Salt Lake City, everyone involved with Aryia’s recovery is thankful.
“I was a part of the Cody community, and I’m currently in the Salt Lake area, so I know how supportive those communities are,” Evans said. “That said, I’m still shocked just by how much and from how far many of these people have supported this family. I’m still fairly new in Utah, but everyone has been so generous. We are still getting people willing to donate long after the most difficult times have passed.
“I’ll continue to support the Bonnets for as long as I can, because I have been where they are, and I know how difficult it will be for Kate, Chad and especially Aryia.”
Now that Aryia is safely home in Cody, Chad left to go back to work on Feb. 28. With Aryia’s recovery, she has need of a wheelchair, will need to wear a c-collar for at least a month, and needs to check up with doctors in Salt Lake City in the following months.
Depending on how she recovers, she may need a second surgery to remove the metal rods in her vertebrae, or multiple surgeries as she grows if they cannot be removed. As Evans said, Kate will also need a safe, reliable car now that hers is totaled and will need to transport Aryia. Evans is trying to help raise money for that, and Kate is looking for an affordable option.
Through all of this, Kate and Chad couldn’t be happier that Aryia is alive and healing, and that everyone has gone above and beyond in aiding them at this time.
“So many people through the community have reached out in so many ways that there aren’t enough words to cover it all,” Kate said. “I just want everyone to know how thankful we are for them and appreciate all the love and support.”
Chad is similarly thankful for the support.
“The outpouring generosity of these communities, the donations, the well-wishers and online fundraising have really restored my faith in humanity,” Chad said. “I can’t thank all the people involved enough. My daughter was a rock through all of this. We are blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.