Steve Schrepferman said there’s a simple reason to attend Sunday’s Holiday Home Tour around Cody.
“It is fun,” he said. “Fun to see different styles of decorating for Christmas and year round, creative approaches to the design of interior and exterior spaces and ideas for remodeling older rooms into something new and exciting.
This year’s tour involves five houses around town, with doors open at each 1-4 p.m.
“Of course going on the tour gets everyone into the Christmas spirit by spending time with friends and family surrounded by the holiday cheer provided by these generous homeowners,” added Schrepferman, chair of the Park County Arts Council. “Finally, as a fundraiser, attending the tour helps the Park County Arts Council continue to provide arts education programs for our children.”
Cost is $20 in advance with tickets available at the Powell and Cody Chambers of Commerce, the Thistle, Legends Bookstore, Daisy Farm Decor and the Meeteetse Visitors Center. Tickets on the day of the tour are $25 at the door of any of the homes.
Two of the houses on the tour were confirmed too late for the Tuesday insert. They are Nettie and Alex Sitz at 117 Siddle Drive and Jody and Mark Whitehead at 625 18th Street.
“Both homes have recent renovations and lots of Christmas decorating to view,” Schrepferman said.
The other locations are Lynn and Carl Lampe’s home at 208 N. 44th St., Tammi and Jim Collins’ home at 52 Liberty Lane and Sandi and Rick Fisher’s house at 1302 Alger Ave.
If you go
What: Holiday Home Tour
When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday
Where: 117 Siddle Drive, 625 18th St., 208 No. 44th St., 52 Liberty Lane and 1302 Alger Ave
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
