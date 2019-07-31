Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Ronald Raile, no registration, $70; Victoria Gwynn, failure to stop at red light, crash, $160; William Walbert, exhibition of speed, $110; ; Ryan Riley, no registration, $75.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Bill Weed, dog at large, $60; Timothy Marrier, bridging or interfering with electric meters, $400, $10; Deanna Pike, animal at large, $60; Ryan Lanchbury, public intoxication, $410; Donovan Bishop, dog at large, $60.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Wendell Darbyshire, Middletown, Ohio, speeding, $93; Rebecca French, Powell, failure to yield left turn, crash, $160; James Greive, Sunland, Calif., speeding, $80; Joseph Colley, Marshalltown, Iowa, failure to yield entering or crossing roadway, crash, $160; Alexa Cornel, Chicago, speeding, $92; Rebecca Holtsman-Williams, Powell, improper backing, crash, $150; Cassidy Murphy, Branford, Conn., speeding, $86; Laukan Taufa, Powell, speeding, bench warrant, failure to appear or pay.
