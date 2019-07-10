CIVIL ACTIONS
Cody Ranchettes Homeowners’ Association v. Kelly Hennessy and Debra Hennessy; Judge Thomas Rumpke denied the plaintiff’s motion to confirm a settlement and denied the defendant’s motion to enforce a different settlement agreement. The parties will have until July 26 to conduct additional hearings to determine if the parties are in contempt and if relief should be granted. The Homeowners Association filed the original claim requesting the Hennessys revert their house paint to a color for the subdivision which it said does not violate their HOA law.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Cory Clymore; Clymore was sentenced to a 2-3 suspended prison sentence and 3 years unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay $2,426 in restitution and $325 in court fees. He also must submit letters to the court every 90 days on his progress. Clymore was sentenced for stealing $1,651.76 in goods from Walmart in 2014 including laptops and cell phones, to which he pled guilty.
State v. Schyler Borders; Borders was sentenced to 4 years unsupervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence with $750 in court fees. He pled guilty to possessing Schedule I drug marijuana in an amount greater than 3 ounces, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $10,000. Borders was found with more than 7.5 ounces of marijuana on him during a police stop Oct. 20 in Powell.
State v. Courtney Waggener; Waggener was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation with a suspended 3-5 year prison sentence. As part of her plea agreement she pleaded guilty for conspiracy to deliver Schedule III controlled substance Buprenorphine and a circuit court misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Under the plea agreement, her felony charge for delivery of the Schedule III substance would be removed, leaving only the marijuana charge on her record. In December 2018 Waggener was accused of selling 6.5 Suboxones to confidential informants.
State v. Sarah Thunder; Thunder had her daily requirement to attend Alcoholics Anonymous classes reduced to 3-4 days per week. Thunder was sentenced to 6 years probation and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 150 days served in March after the defendant admitted to a second violation of her probation. Thunder originally was sentenced for intent to deliver methamphetamine in 2016.
State v. Alicia Dunn; Dunn was issued a $20,000 cash-bond for allegedly breaking her probation and was placed into custody. She tested positive for meth, amphetamine and marijuana and failed to make three court-ordered appointments at Yellowstone Behavioral Health. Dunn pled guilty to delivery of meth in 2017 and was given a deferred 3 year supervised probation sentence.
State v. Scott Allison; Allison was sentenced to consecutive prison sentences. He will face 2-4 years in prison with credit for 505 days served for forgery, and 3-5 years with credit for 436 days served for possession of meth. In 2018 Allison was caught breaking his probation trying to falsify his urine test and failing to show up for further testing. Earlier that year he had been sentenced to 5 years supervised probation. In 2016 Allison used another person’s debit card illegally and in 2017 police found a meth pipe and meth residue in his possession.
State v. Anthony Brochu; The defendant was sentenced to 4 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. Brochu pleaded guilty to possessing Schedule II controlled substance Methylin – his third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000. Misdemeanor charges for interference with a peace officer, a crime carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,000, is dismissed per the plea deal. Brochu resisted a Powell Police officer’s attempts to remove him of his gun at his apartment in April 2018. He was found with a syringe and the Methylin pill at that time.
State v. Dennis Klingbeil; The state has entered its list of planned and possible witnesses along with evidence it plans to use. The defense has submitted its witnesses and an outline of its arguments. Klingbeil is being charged with the first-degree murder of his wife Donna Klingbeil, a felony punishable up to death or life imprisonment and $10,000. He is in custody in Park County with $10 million bond.
State v. Brian Foss; An Aug. 7 pretrial conference and Sept. 16 jury trial was set for Foss. The defendant also requested certain CT scans from the victim, to which the state said it does not have. Foss is facing 2 counts felony charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and applying pressure to a throat or neck through strangulation, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for domestic battery, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750. Foss is accused of strangling and smashing a victim’s face against his car console on New Years eve and dragging the victim by the victim’s hair.
