The well-known children’s book character Flat Stanley is the focus of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s WinterFest Family Fun Day on Friday.
Flat Stanley stories from the Jeff Brown novels will be read to youngsters in different places during the 3-7 p.m. event at the museum.
The family day is free to museum members and $15 per family for nonmembers
A complimentary dinner will be offered to the first 200 visitors 4:30-6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.