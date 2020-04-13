Drew Trotter has his mom to thank for inspiration for his viral hit song, “Corona Rhapsody.”
Recently he was playing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the family piano when his mother Nicolle Trotter walked by, singing “corona” instead of “momma” during a verse.
Trotter rolled with it.
Within minutes he started writing lyrics. It took him an hour or two – quite fast for music writing standards – to produce a song for a time when all students are cooped up at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also served as his way to report for CHS Wired on how his family was doing in the age of self quarantine – his parents are both teachers – so after conferring with teacher Erika Quick on length, he sent her the video.
He saved the response, as it’s his favorite he’s received.
“She replied, ‘I am DYING!!!!,’” he said.
Trotter said Quick was laughing hysterically and then crying, at which point her husband had to check on her.
Quick also shared the video on the CHS Wired page online, and before long it had spread. CHS principal Jeremiah Johnston chuckled when asked if he’d seen it.
Trotter said reactions have been positive.
“A lot of people have said they like the video,” he said. “They shared the link on Instagram.”
Set to the beginning of the epic song, the lyrics begin:
“Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
Cooped up in our homes
No escape from reality
Open your eyes
Look up to your TV
President Trump said
He’s starting a Quarantine”
The song goes on for nearly two minutes and includes clips of instructions from the president on hygiene, cameos from Trotter’s entire family all masked and shots of a lonesome Trotter looking out the window.
In truth, he said he doesn’t mind being home more than usual.
“I’ve always been a homebody. I enjoy being at home,” he said. “Having parents as teachers, if I have problems with math my Dad can help me.
“It’s a little hard not seeing friends, but I’m getting used to it.”
Friends may be seeing a different side of Trotter, who has played piano less than a year. He started last summer after the family hosted a foreign exchange student from Taiwan who played the piano, so Trotter’s mother found a full-sized one for the home.
When the student left, Trotter figured he’d try it, adding more music into his life as he said he’s always enjoyed singing, even though he was last in choir in elementary school.
With the video, he found his opportunity to combine his role as a reporter with his talents. He’s already musing about a follow-up – it’s a lengthy song after all.
“I know the guitar solo,” he said.
Next time the inspiration strikes, he may be running up to the music room for his guitar.
To see the video for “Coronoa Rhapsody” or his lastest “Wash Your Hands” check out Trotter’s YouTube channel.
