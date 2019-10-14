Tippet Rise Art Center and the Carbon County Arts Guild are partnering to bring The Art of Nature Journaling workshop to Red Lodge.
This two day experience will cost $10 per person with all supplies included.
On Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., participants will meet at Tippet Rise Art Center.
Time will be spent walking trails, viewing sculpture, enjoying the landscape and observing and discussing the art of journaling.
The dirt trail is 5 miles long with a slight incline. Be prepared for any kind of weather and bring a lunch to fuel greatness.
On Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. participants will meet at the Carbon County Arts Guild. Sketches, field notes and photos from the previous day will be reflected upon in a studio setting.
Using heavy weight paper or canvas, watercolors, acrylic paint, printmaking tools, pens, markers, pencils and charcoal, students will work to create a finished piece of art based on observations and inspirations.
Any other materials can be brought in and used for the final project.
People of all skill levels are welcome to attend. Supplies will be provided for both days. Space is limited to 15. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, contact the Carbon County Arts Guild, (406) 446-1370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.