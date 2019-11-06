For newcomers to the Cody country library, privileges are a priority, especially for families. Online library card signup is being piloted for several reasons. Foremost is patron privacy. Records are held in one statewide database administered and defended by the Wyoming State Library.
To find the state form online, go to parkcountylibrary.com, drop the curser into the upper right search bar and press enter. At the upper right on the next screen, choose adult or youth. Follow the instructions.
To activate the registration, present proof of residency and current ID in person at the library.
So, while the old white cards are not going away immediately, they will be phased out as information is captured digitally.
“Optimize your children’s school year by making sure they have the smartest card,” Holly Baker. “It offers so much more than checking physical books out from the library. It’s also an amazing source of free online resources,” Holly Baker said. Baker is the Cody children’s librarian. Her school outreach efforts include stacks of paper applications. Baker makes it easy for youths to obtain individual library cards.
From the reference
librarian
Did you know privacy and confidentiality are core values of librarianship? According to the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, “Privacy is the foundation upon which our libraries were built and the reason libraries are such a trusted part of every community” and that “all people, regardless of origin, age, background or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use.” Have questions about how we maintain your privacy? Contact Nicholle Gerharter at (307) 527-1880 or ngerharter@parkcountylibrary.org.
Grizzly Hall
Library programs are free and open to the public.
• The history of Cody area eateries: cafés, diners, bakeries, coffee shops, drive-ins and restaurants (1900-2019) with Park County archivist Robyn Cutter, 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 9 and 16. Local restaurants have been invited to share samples.
• Dennis Davis author talk, 6 p.m. Nov. 14, “Wyoming, Perspectives on a ‘small town with long streets.’” See the Oct. 8, 2019, Cody Enterprise story by Buzzy Hassrick for more on Davis’ book. The book will be for sale at the program.
• “Adventure Guide to Cody,” Leslie Colin Tribble author talk, 6 p.m. Nov. 19. The perfect book for anyone wanting to explore the diverse range of outdoor activities surrounding our fun little western town. The book will be for sale at the program.
• Marjorie Buchholz will be retiring after 43 years’ service to the Cody Library. Allison Wildman will also be retiring this month. Wish them well when you see them and plan to stop by for cake in their honor, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
• “The Pie Letters” written by Coletta Kewitt and illustrated by Cindy Weed book signing, 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Legends Bookstore will have the book for sale at the program. Pie will be served.
Wits and Wisdom room grand opening
Celebrate expanded space for our older patrons in the Wits and Wisdom room (aka the Teen Room) 9 a.m.-noon Friday. Coffee and pastries will be served.
Teen Room
A library for students in grades 6-12 and the Wits and Wisdom department.
• Book recommendations – give one or get one, Tuesdays, Nov. 5-26.
• Homeschool Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Movie Afternoons, 2:30 p.m., Fridays, Nov. 15 and 22. Treats will be served.
• Sign up to decorate cookies, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Stop by for a calendar or visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens. For details contact Shelly Waidelich, (307) 527-1889, or sw@parkcountylibrary.org. On Facebook follow Park County Public Library Teen Room.
In the Children’s Library
Sign up for:
• Read to a Dog, for readers of all ages – proven to improve fluency. Book a 15-minute session with a good listener, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5 and 19.
• CRC Playgroup for ages 18-36 months with parent or caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Nov. 15.
Drop in for:
• Toddler Time for ages 1-4, with parent or caregiver, 10-10:20 a.m. Mondays (except Nov. 11).
• Meet Marshall from “Paw Patrol,” 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
• Story Time for all ages, stories based on a theme accompanied by games, songs and craft projects, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays (except Nov. 27).
• Homeschool Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays (except Nov. 27).
• Crafternoons, 3-8 p.m. Thursdays (except Nov. 28) with Take or Make craft kits, snacks, games and books. Enjoy a screen-free afternoon.
For details contact Baker, (307) 527-1884, hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
Winter Gathering
“Leap into Your Library,” 1-5 p.m. Jan. 25, is a celebration of community arts, including speakers, children’s activities and authors.
Closures
The Powell and Cody libraries will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day and all three libraries will be closed Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 28-30, for Thanksgiving.
For more information call (307) 527-1880, visit parkcountylibrary.org/calendar/, find Mabel Wilkinson or Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook or email news@parkcountylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.