Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 16, 6:59 p.m., one unit and 26 personnel responded to alarm at 34 Road 3D. Cancelled. Time in service: 9 minutes.
Dec. 18, 1:14 p.m., four units and 21 personnel responded to report of two vehicle accident at 124 West Yellowstone. Spread absorbant. Time in service: 21 minutes.
Dec. 20, 2:09 p.m., three units and 18 personnel responded to report of smoke smell at AutoZone, 610 Yellowstone. Investigated, smell from belt on motor. Time in service: 26 minutes.
