CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Morgan Black; Black is charged with intentionally attempting to cause bodily injury, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana, a crime carrying up to 12 months in prison and $1,000 in fines. Black is accused of attacking and choking a woman at a Powell apartment in December 2019. Police allegedly also found marijuana and a marijuana pipe during the home visit. He is scheduled for a July 9 pretrial conference and Aug. 12 jury trial.
State v. Zachary Robinson; Robinson’s probation was revoked. He admitted to breaking his probation twice in November 2019, testing positive for meth and attempted to falsify a drug test. Robinson is now sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 77 days served. In October 2017, he was found guilty for possession of meth, his third or subsequent offense. From that crime he was sentenced to 4 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In May 2017, Robinson was found under the influence of meth and in possession of 1.5 grams of meth during a Powell traffic stop.
State v. Tristen Bishop; Bishop denies allegations he broke probation, failing to pay his restitution. He was issued a $5,000 personal recognizance/signature bond and is now out of custody. As of March 2, Bishop is accused of only paying $100 of his $5,751.62 in restitution before his probation was to expire Wednesday. In November, 2019, Bishop was sentenced to 43 days in jail and restitution for breaking another man’s arm and fracturing his skull with an AR-15, swinging the weapon like a baseball bat.
State v. Taryn Kokkeler; Kokkeler was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and $310 in court fees. She also was assessed a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 2 days served. Kokkeler pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Charges for conspiracy to deliver meth and another charge for possession with intent to deliver meth were dismissed per her plea agreement. She must pay back her debt at a rate of $100 per month. Kokkeler worked with the Bill Lee drug ring in 2017, selling meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.