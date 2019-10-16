Rylee Ramsey, Lady in Waiting for the Stampede Royalty Court last summer, is still recovering from a bad fall last month at the Cody rodeo grounds.
Saturday, people will have a chance to support her recovery at a fundraiser.
The Roundup for Rylee steak dinner and auction is 5 p.m. at the Powell Eagles, starting with a cocktail hour. That is followed by dinner at 6 and auction at 7:30.
Tickets are available at the Powell Eagles as well as the Powell and Cody chambers of commerce.
The chef from WyOld West Brewery of Powell and The WyOld West Taproom of Cody will be cooking dinner served with a baked potato, salad and dessert.
A silent and live auction follows dinner. While only 150 tickets are sold for dinner, all are welcome for the auction.
Ramsey was practicing on her horse in August when a gust of wind came through the canyon and spooked the horse she was one, which threw her. She suffered skull lacerations and brain bleed.
All money raised goes to help the family with medical costs as Ramsey recovers.
