Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 28, 9:17 a.m., 19 personnel and four units responded to two-car motor accident at 1420 Rumsey, assisted EMS. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Sept. 2, 8:54 a.m., 19 personnel and four units responded to milepost 119 on WYO 120 N for a tractor-trailer rollover. Time in service: 1 hour. .
Sept. 2, 3:54 p.m., 19 personnel and five units responded to forest fire on U.S. 14-16-20 W, turned over to forest service. Time in service: 2 hours.
Sept. 2, 3:54 p.m., 20 personnel and four units responded to report of large fire behind house, 2779 County Road 6WX. Determined to be smoke from Fishhawk Fire. Time in service 1 hour.
Sept. 2, 6:20 p.m., 26 personnel and two units responded to alarm at 221 Yellowstone, cancelled. Time in service: 5 minutes.
Sept. 4, 8 p.m., 24 personnel and five units responded for Kitty Creek structure protection. Time in service: 3 hours.
Sept. 5, 5:36 p.m., 19 personnel and four units responded to car fire at 4529 U.S. 14A. Time in service: 45 minutes.
Sept. 6, 3:08 p.m., 17 personnel and eight units responded to downed power line at county roads 6WX and 6JM. Time in service: 1 hour.
Sept. 8, 9:36 a.m., 16 personnel and four units responded to two-car accident at U.S. 14-16-20 milepost 46. Time in service: 1 hour, 20 minutes.
Sept. 8, 1:22 p.m., 15 personnel and three units responded to child stuck in bike spokes at 2640 Cougar, apartment C. Time in service: 20 minutes.
