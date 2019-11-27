Friday, November 29th
Cody
Stay, Shop, Win!, all day, downtown shops. Drop receipts from local Black Friday weekend shopping at the Cody Chamber designated receipt box and enter to win prizes.
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, November 30th
Cody
Button Bash starts. Contest runs until Dec. 24 or until all prizes are claimed. For more information, go to business.codychamber.org/events/details/6th-annual-button-bash-6406.
Free Family Day, all day, Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Sunday, December 1st
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Love Light Celebration, 4:30-6 p.m., Spirit Mountain Hospice.
Cody Community Choir presents “Celebrate! Come to the Music,” 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church.
Monday, December 2nd
Cody
Cody Club, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Cody Community Choir presents “Celebrate! Come to the Music,” 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church.
Tuesday, November 3rd
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
Cody Center of the Performing Arts presents “Taking Care of Christmas,” 6:30-8 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
