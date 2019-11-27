Friday, November 29th

Cody

Stay, Shop, Win!, all day, downtown shops. Drop receipts from local Black Friday weekend shopping at the Cody Chamber designated receipt box and enter to win prizes.

Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center

Powell

Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.

Saturday, November 30th

Cody

Stay, Shop, Win!, all day, downtown shops. Drop receipts from local Black Friday weekend shopping at the Cody Chamber designated receipt box and enter to win prizes.

Button Bash starts. Contest runs until Dec. 24 or until all prizes are claimed. For more information, go to business.codychamber.org/events/details/6th-annual-button-bash-6406.

Free Family Day, all day, Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.

Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.

Sunday, December 1st

Cody

Stay, Shop, Win!, all day, downtown shops. Drop receipts from local Black Friday weekend shopping at the Cody Chamber designated receipt box and enter to win prizes.

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.

Love Light Celebration, 4:30-6 p.m., Spirit Mountain Hospice.

Cody Community Choir presents “Celebrate! Come to the Music,” 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church.

Monday, December 2nd

Cody

Cody Club, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.

Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.

Cody Community Choir presents “Celebrate! Come to the Music,” 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church.

Tuesday, November 3rd

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.

Cody Center of the Performing Arts presents “Taking Care of Christmas,” 6:30-8 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.